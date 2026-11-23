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Police in Manhattan, Kansas, are investigating a phone scam that hit a couple in their 70s.
According to the Riley County Police Department’s activity report, as reported by Little Apple Post, “A 78-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect used malware on their phone to scam them out of money.” (1)
The report puts the total estimated loss at $60,000 (1).
They’re far from alone. In 2025, people 60 and older reported $7.7 billion in losses to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, with an average loss of $38,500 (2).
The Federal Trade Commission, which gets its own reports, says, “Reported losses from people 60 and older totaled over $3 billion, up from about $2.4 billion in 2024.” (3)
In the same report, the FTC found that the median reported loss for fraud that started with a phone call was $3,000, compared with $599 for fraud that started on social media (3).
I’m a CPA, and I’ve been writing about money for more than 35 years.
The police report doesn’t say how the malware got on this couple’s phone or how the money left their accounts. But the playbook rarely changes. Here are 6 steps to protect yourself, and what to do in the first hour if it happens to you.
1. Never install anything a caller or text asks you to
The FTC explains that “Scammers send phishing emails or text messages to trick you into giving them access to your phone or computer.” (4)
The FTC is blunt: “Legitimate tech companies won’t contact you by phone, email, or text message to tell you there’s a problem with your computer.” (5)
The exact words: “I don’t install anything for callers. I’ll call the company myself.” Then hang up and use the number on your bill or the back of your card.
And consider some protection. Scams, phishing texts, and fake calls slip right past traditional antivirus.
Services like Guardio block them in real time across your phone, email, and accounts, plus alerts you the moment your data shows up somewhere it shouldn’t. Check it out here.
2. If it happens, call your bank before you do anything else
Speed matters more than anything else here. The FTC’s advice if you sent money by bank transfer: “Report it to your bank or credit union immediately.” Then “Ask them to reverse the payment and refund your money.” (4)
Deadlines matter, too. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says you must notify your bank no later than 60 days after it sends the statement showing the unauthorized transaction.
If you wait longer, the CFPB says, “you could have to pay the full amount of any transactions that occurred after the 60-day period and before you notify your bank.” (6) Once you report it, the bank “generally has ten business days to investigate the issue.” (6)
The exact words: “I’m reporting unauthorized transactions on my account. Please freeze it and open a fraud claim today.”
3. Know which losses the law may cover
Federal rules can protect you when someone else uses your account information to move money out electronically.
The CFPB says that when a consumer is “fraudulently induced into sharing account access information with a third party,” the electronic fund transfers that follow “meet the Regulation E definition of unauthorized EFTs.” (7)
Not every payment gets that protection. Transfers through Fedwire or a similar wire transfer system used mainly for transfers between financial institutions or businesses are excluded from the definition of an electronic fund transfer under Regulation E (8).
And the CFPB warns that scammers “often ask for payment in ways that are hard to trace or recover, such as wire transfers” (9).
My read: If anyone pushes you to wire money, buy gift cards or move savings to a “safe” account, stop. That’s the scam.
A quick word from me: I’m a CPA, a two-time Emmy winner and a Wall Street veteran, and I’ve been helping people with their money for more than 35 years. I’ve seen every scheme, every fad and every “sure thing.” Each weekday, I send what actually works. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Ten seconds, no spam, cancel anytime.
4. Clean the phone and lock down your accounts
If you think a scammer got access to your phone or computer, the FTC’s steps are simple. First: “Update your security software to make sure you have the latest protections.”
Next: “Run a scan and delete anything it identifies as a problem.” And “Change your passwords and turn on two-factor authentication to protect your accounts.” (4)
On Android phones, Google advises, “Uninstall any apps that you don’t need, don’t trust, or didn’t get from the Google Play Store.” (10)
If you’d rather not do this alone, the FTC says to “get help from a knowledgeable friend or family member.” (4)
If you want ongoing help watching for trouble, an identity-protection service such as Aura is one option. Compare what’s included and what it costs before you sign up.
5. Name a trusted contact
Brokerage firms are required to make “reasonable efforts to obtain the name of and contact information for a trusted contact person” for your account, under FINRA Rule 4512 (11). FINRA says the contact is a resource for, among other things, “responding to possible financial exploitation.” (11)
Fill out that form. Then ask your bank whether it offers something similar.
And if you get a call that doesn’t feel right, check it before you act. AARP says its fraud helpline, 877-908-3360, “is free and available to anyone.” (12)
6. Report it, even if you think the money’s gone
The Kansas couple went to the police, and you should too. Then report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov (4) and to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
The FTC says it can use reports to “build cases against scammers” and “spot trends.” (4)
My take
Scammers don’t win because their victims are foolish. They win because they’re good at creating panic, and panic makes smart people skip steps.
So decide your steps now, while you’re calm. Be suspicious of anyone who calls or texts asking you to install an app, wire money or keep a secret from your bank. If anyone does, hang up and call someone you trust.
Sources: 1. Little Apple Post; 2. FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center; 3. Federal Trade Commission report; 4. FTC Consumer Advice; 5. FTC Consumer Advice; 6. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 7. CFPB; 8. CFPB Regulation E; 9. CFPB; 10. Google; 11. FINRA; 12. AARP
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