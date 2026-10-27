Adults 50 to 64 Struggle to Pay for Basics Far More Often Than Those 65 and Older. What’s Top of the List?

More than a quarter of Americans ages 50 to 64 had trouble paying for medical care for themselves or their family over the past year. Among adults 65 and older, the share was 14%.
That gap comes from a Pew Research Center survey published in October 2026, which asked adults about four basics: medical care, daily transportation, rent or mortgage, and food. Overall, 39% of adults 50 to 64 had trouble with at least one, compared with 26% of those 65 and older.
The strain reaches past emergencies. Among adults 50 to 64, 58% said they do not have enough income to live the life they want, compared with 40% of those 65 and older.
How the two age groups compare
Pew’s survey, conducted from July 20 to Aug. 9, and Aug. 24 to 30, found adults 50 to 64 ahead of older adults on nearly every measure of strain.
- Trouble paying for medical care: 26% of those 50 to 64, compared with 14% of those 65 and older
- Problems paying for daily transportation: 17%, compared with 9%
- Problems paying rent or a mortgage: 16%, compared with 8%
- Got food from a food bank or pantry: 17%, compared with 14%
- Cannot pay all monthly bills in a typical month: 28%, compared with 19%
- No emergency fund that would cover three months of expenses: 53%, compared with 35%
Pew did not ask why the groups differ. Two possible factors stand out. At 65, most people qualify for Medicare, and many older adults collect Social Security, a check that arrives every month regardless of the job market.
Health coverage before 65 is getting pricier
People in their 50s and early 60s who buy their own insurance face a tougher 2027. Marketplace insurers proposed a median premium increase of 15% for 2027, and the out-of-pocket maximum for an individual rises to $12,000 from $10,600. The enhanced federal subsidies that lowered premiums for many enrollees expired at the end of 2025.
Open enrollment for marketplace coverage begins Nov. 1 in most states. Shopping again matters because the plan that was cheapest for 2026 may not be cheapest for 2027.
Many adults on Medicaid face their own changes, with new work rules that could hit those 50 to 64 hardest starting in 2027.
Ways to shrink a medical bill
Before paying a large hospital bill, ask for the hospital’s financial assistance policy. Tax-exempt hospitals must have a written financial assistance policy that explains who qualifies for free or discounted care and how to apply, and they must publicize it.
For routine care, federally funded health centers charge on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay, with or without insurance. The Health Resources and Services Administration’s online locator lists the ones near you.
Plan and price procedures in advance, since the same surgery can cost far more at one hospital than another nearby. When a bill does arrive, an itemized statement makes it easier to spot errors and duplicate charges.
Prescriptions are another place to cut. Generic versions, pharmacy discount programs and mail-order supplies can lower the price, and the same medication may cost less at another pharmacy.
A cushion, even a small one
More than half of adults 50 to 64 lack three months of emergency savings, and that gap can turn a car repair or a deductible into debt. A cushion does not need to reach three months to help. A first goal of one month of essential bills, built through an automatic transfer on payday, can absorb a smaller surprise without a credit card.
Where that money sits matters. SoFi offers a combined checking and savings account with no account fees. With eligible direct deposit or $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits every 31 days, savings can earn 3.30% APY, plus 0.50% APY on checking.
New members may qualify for a limited-time boost that lifts savings to up to 4.40% APY for up to six months. New members who set up qualifying direct deposit may also be eligible for a cash bonus of up to $400, based on the amount deposited. APYs are variable and can change at any time, and terms apply.
Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account between 10/20/26 and 12/31/27, then within 60 days of account opening receive an eligible direct deposit OR $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits. You must maintain eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days to keep the Boost, for up to 6 months. Rates variable, subject to change.
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Turning 65 is not the only fix
Adults 65 and older in Pew’s survey were not free of strain, but they reported it far less often.
For anyone between 50 and 64, the most useful step before Nov. 1 may be the simplest: Pull your 2026 medical bills and insurance statements together, then use them to compare 2027 coverage and ask about financial assistance before the next bill comes due.
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