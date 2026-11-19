The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 850 points on Nov. 17, 2026. A few days earlier, the Federal Reserve released its November 2026 Financial Stability Report, and the market contacts it surveyed named one risk more often than any other: artificial intelligence.
AI was cited by 87% of the 23 contacts surveyed in September and October, with many pointing to high stock prices.
The Fed’s assessment ran along the same lines. Equity valuations have remained high, the report says, partly because of market enthusiasm for AI, and the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 remains well above its historical median.
The report does not predict where stocks go next. It does make one number worth knowing if retirement is a decade or less away: the share of your savings tied to a handful of companies.
1. Look past the fund name to the top 10 holdings
An S&P 500 index fund owns about 500 companies, but it does not own them in equal amounts. At the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, the 10 largest holdings made up 40.6% of total net assets as of Sept. 30, 2026. The information technology sector alone accounted for 39.7%.
Most fund companies publish a fact sheet that lists top holdings and sector weights. Pull one for each fund in your 401(k) and IRA.
The SEC’s investor education site says a portfolio “should be diversified at two levels: between asset categories and within asset categories.”
An S&P 500 fund holds only stocks, and even within that one category, much of the money sits in a handful of companies.
2. Add up the overlap across every account
A large-company growth fund, a total stock market fund and an S&P 500 fund can share many of the same top holdings. Owning all three may look diversified on a statement while concentrating money in the same few names.
Many target-date funds build their stock portion from broad index funds, so those names often show up there, too.
Shares of individual tech companies, including employer stock, push the total higher.
Some brokerage websites show combined holdings across accounts. If yours does not, a list of each fund’s top 10 positions next to your balance in that fund will get you close enough.
3. Match your stock exposure to the year you need the money
The same SEC guide notes that “an investor with a longer time horizon may feel more comfortable taking on a riskier, or more volatile, investment.” Money you plan to spend in the next few years has less time to recover from a sharp drop.
Timing matters even more once withdrawals begin. A steep decline early in retirement, while you are selling shares to cover living expenses, can do more lasting damage than the same decline years later.
That risk is one reason fixed formulas such as the 4% withdrawal rule are drawing more scrutiny. Some retirees keep a few years of planned spending in cash, CDs or short-term bonds so a market drop does not force them to sell stocks at a low point.
4. Rebalance on a schedule, and watch the tax bill
The SEC guide describes three ways to rebalance: Sell from categories that have grown too large, buy more of those that have shrunk, or steer new contributions toward the underweighted ones.
It suggests either a calendar, such as every six or 12 months, or a preset percentage threshold, and says rebalancing “tends to work best when done on a relatively infrequent basis.”
Where you trim matters. Selling inside a 401(k) or IRA generally does not trigger tax, while selling winners in a taxable brokerage account can mean a capital gains bill. Redirecting new contributions avoids selling at all.
Investors who want to keep large-company stocks but reduce their weight in the biggest names may also consider equal-weight index funds, which hold each company in roughly the same proportion.
If a misstep with your savings could cost years of retirement income, a second set of eyes may be worth it. WiserAdvisor matches people with advisors from a nationwide network that focuses on retirement and wealth management, with hand-picked matches within 24 hours.
The Fed’s worry, translated to your statement
The Fed’s report covers risks to the financial system, not to any single account, and its survey reflects what market contacts told the Fed. For individual savers, panic-selling and chasing hot sectors tend to do more harm than a planned allocation held through a rough stretch.
The top 10 line on a fund fact sheet takes about a minute to find, and it shows how much of that systemwide worry already sits in your own accounts.
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