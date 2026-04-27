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ALDI Removing 44 Ingredients from Products

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USA TODAY Network / Reuters

ALDI plans to eliminate an additional 44 ingredients from its private-label food, vitamin and supplement products, expanding its ingredient standards as part of a broader effort to simplify product formulations.

Expanded Ingredient Standards

The company said the move will bring the total number of removed ingredients to 57 by December 2027. The changes target select artificial preservatives, colors, flavors and sweeteners across all ALDI-exclusive products. ALDI said the ingredients will no longer be allowed either as direct components or within composite ingredients in its private-label items.

Building on Past Changes

The retailer began removing certain additives more than a decade ago and eliminated certified synthetic colors from its exclusive products in 2015. Officials said the latest update builds on that effort to provide simpler ingredient lists while maintaining product quality and affordability.

What Shoppers Can Expect

Reformulated products will roll out in phases through 2027, with updated ingredient information reflected on packaging as changes are made. ALDI said it will continue working with suppliers to ensure products meet quality standards and remain competitively priced.

 
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