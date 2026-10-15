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Am I Getting an FTC Refund This Month? Here’s Where to Look

and

Published

Advertising Disclosure

Gemini / Google

If you’ve received a notice from the Federal Trade Commission about any of these refund programs? You could be getting your payments soon.

As of Oct. 15, the following FTC refund programs have been listed for October:

  • Avast Settlement – 91,093 payments totaling over $1.5 million
  • AdvoCare Refunds – 170,571 payments totaling over $11.4 million
  • Cleo AI payments – 2,124,796 payments totaling over $15.8 million
  • GOAT payments – 6,205 payments totaling over $100,000.
  • Walmart refunds – 65,022 payments totaling over $9.8 million

For more information, and to check how long you have to accept your payment after receipt, visit the FTC refund page.

Kaitlyn McCormick is a Philadelphia-based reporter writing all things cost of living related for USA TODAY.

Reporting by Kaitlyn McCormick, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

 
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