I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and one of the hardest calls I see retirees make takes about five minutes of paperwork: the pension election.
Take a lump sum, or take a monthly check for life? Single-life payments, or a smaller check that keeps going for your spouse? In most plans, once payments start, you can’t change your mind.
People tend to decide on gut feel. A $300,000 lump sum feels like a lot of money. A $1,800 monthly check feels small. The math often says something different.
Facing this choice now? Get matched with a fiduciary advisor for free before you sign.
What the lump sum would have to earn
Here’s a hypothetical. At 65, your plan offers $1,800 a month for life or a $300,000 lump sum. If you take the cash and withdraw the same $1,800 a month:
- At a steady 5% return, the money runs out in about 24 years, around age 88 or 89.
- At 4%, it runs out in about 20 years, around age 85.
- The pension keeps paying no matter how long you live, and no matter what the market does.
So the real question isn’t “Is $300,000 a lot?” It’s “Could I reliably earn more than the pension’s built-in return, after fees and taxes, through good years and bad, for as long as I live?” Plenty of people can. Plenty can’t. You want to know which you are before you sign.
This decision is usually permanent. If you’re ever going to get a second set of expert eyes, this is the time.
A fiduciary advisor is legally required to act in your interest and can run your actual numbers: health, other income, taxes and your spouse’s needs.
Here's where to find up to 3 fiduciary advisors for free. And first appointments are also typically free. To use this service, you’ll need $100,000 or more in savings. You simply fill out a questionnaire, which typically takes about 10 minutes. It asks for a phone number near the end. Provide it, but you control whether and when you respond to anyone.
Why interest rates change your lump sum
Plans calculate lump sums using interest rates and life expectancy tables set by IRS rules. When those rates rise, lump sums get smaller, because the plan assumes your money can earn more. When rates fall, lump sums grow. If your retirement date is flexible, it’s worth asking your plan how and when the rate it uses is updated.
The tax trap in taking the cash
If the plan pays the lump sum to you directly, it must withhold 20% for federal taxes, even if you plan to roll it into an IRA. You’d then have 60 days to deposit the full amount, including the 20% that was withheld, or the shortfall becomes taxable income.
A direct rollover, where the plan sends the money straight to your IRA, avoids the withholding entirely.
Not sure how the taxes work out for you? Compare advisors who specialize in retirement income.
The spouse question
A single-life pension pays the most each month, but it stops when you die. A joint-and-survivor option pays less but keeps a check coming for your spouse. Federal law generally requires your spouse’s written, notarized consent to give up survivor benefits.
That rule exists because this choice can leave a surviving spouse with far less income. Talk it through together, and, if possible, with a financial advisor.
When each choice tends to fit
- The monthly pension tends to fit people with average or better health, few other guaranteed income sources, and no wish to manage investments for 30 years.
- The lump sum tends to fit people with other reliable income, serious health concerns, a strong wish to leave money to heirs, or worries about the plan’s long-term finances. Most private pensions are insured by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation up to legal limits; ask how those limits apply to you.
Get a second opinion from a fiduciary
SmartAsset’s free matching service connects you with up to three vetted fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area. Fiduciaries are legally required to act in your best interest.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks about your age, retirement timeline, savings and goals. It asks for a phone number near the end. Provide it, but you control whether and when you respond to anyone. Most advisors offer a free first meeting.
Find your fiduciary advisor match
The bottom line
A $300,000 lump sum that runs out at 85 or a lifetime check that stops when you die: either can be the right call, and either can be a six-figure mistake for the wrong household.
People who get this right run the numbers with someone who has to put their interests first, and they decide before the plan’s deadline, not at the kitchen table the night before.
Before you sign your pension election: Get matched with a fiduciary advisor for free. About 10 minutes, no obligation, and you choose whether to talk to anyone.
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