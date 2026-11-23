Amazon shoppers whose return refunds never arrived, arrived late or short, or were reversed after they returned an item may have money coming from a $309.5 million class action settlement.
The deal covers physical products bought on Amazon.com and received in the U.S. between Sept. 5, 2017, and Feb. 12, 2026. Most of the money will go to shoppers who do not have to do anything. A second group must file a claim by Dec. 1 to be paid, according to the official settlement website.
The lawsuit alleged that Amazon’s return practices violated Washington consumer protection law.
Amazon denies wrongdoing, and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington has made no finding that it broke the law. The court has granted preliminary approval.
One settlement, two groups
Who is in the settlement is decided from Amazon’s records. Customers on that list were sent a notice that says which of two groups, called subclasses, they are in.
If you think you qualify, search your inbox and spam folder for it. Anyone who did not receive a notice or is not sure which group they are in can call the settlement administrator at 888-553-4246.
Subclass A covers returns that Amazon’s records show it owed money on. These shoppers do not need to file a claim. After the deal receives final approval, they will have 105 days to choose how to be paid on the settlement website. This group accounts for about 92.7% of what remains after fees and costs.
Subclass B covers the rest of the class’s returns. These shoppers must file a claim by Dec. 1 showing they are more likely than not owed money and can include supporting documentation. This group splits the remaining 7.3%.
Some shoppers are in both groups and can be paid from each.
Payments in both groups are based on the unpaid amount plus a share of interest. Because Subclass B’s slice of the fund is fixed, what each claimant receives will depend on how many people file and how much they say they are owed.
What to pull together before Dec. 1
A claim is stronger with paperwork that ties a specific return to a specific shortfall. That can include the order number, the return confirmation or drop-off receipt, and the card or bank statement showing the original charge and the missing or partial credit.
Amazon’s order history can help you find returns from years back.
Dec. 1 is also the deadline to opt out. Opting out preserves the right to sue Amazon on your own but gives up any settlement payment.
Do not expect a check soon. The final approval hearing is set for March 16, 2027, and no one is paid until the settlement is approved and any appeals are resolved.
Class counsel can ask the court for up to $100 million in fees and up to $1 million in expenses, which come out of the fund, and at least five objections had been filed by early November.
File only at the official site
Settlement deadlines bring out copycats. File at ReturnSettlement.com, typed into your browser rather than reached through a link in an unexpected email or text. Filing is free, and the settlement administrator can be reached at 888-553-4246.
A message that mentions a recent order and promises a refund is a favorite opening line for Amazon impostors. If a message like that already got your card number or password, spotting the early signs of identity theft can help you limit the damage.
Prime refunds come from a different pot
None of this affects the Prime refunds Amazon is paying under a Federal Trade Commission order.
Those go out automatically, with no claim form, to U.S. Prime members who signed up through certain enrollment screens or could not cancel online between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, and who used no more than 20 Prime benefits in any 12-month period.
The FTC’s refund page lists the details.
The maximum is $200 per customer. Payments arrive by check, PayPal or Venmo, and each one expires 60 days after it is issued, so an unfamiliar PayPal or Venmo notice is worth checking inside the app itself rather than ignoring.
Amazon had issued more than $845 million in Prime refunds by September 2026, and a new round for members who used 11 to 20 benefits began Oct. 1, 2026.
The FTC says neither it nor Amazon will ask for money to send a refund.
Keep a paper trail on this season’s returns
Holiday returns pile up fast, and Amazon’s extended window for gifts comes with its own return traps. Hold on to each drop-off receipt until the refund posts.
If a refund never shows up on a credit card, federal billing rules treat a failure to post a credit as a billing error.
A written dispute must reach the card issuer within 60 days after the first statement showing the problem, and the issuer has 90 days to resolve it. That is a faster fix than waiting for the next class action.
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