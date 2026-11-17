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Frank Fritz spent years on TV pulling hidden treasures out of old barns. Now an Iowa jury may decide who gets his.
The “American Pickers” co-star died in September 2024 at 60. His estate, which some estimates put at nearly $6 million, is the subject of a jury trial that was set to begin Monday, Nov. 16, in Scott County, Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported (1).
Here’s the fight.
In July 2022, Fritz was found unresponsive at his home. Doctors later determined he’d had a stroke. He survived, but after an emergency petition that August, a judge put him under a guardianship, citing a doctor’s letter that said he couldn’t make decisions for himself (2).
In 2023, about eight months after that guardianship began, Fritz signed a will that named friends as beneficiaries. He died the next year, in September 2024 (2).
Wait, you may be thinking. How can someone under a guardianship sign a will? That’s exactly the question the jury is being asked to answer.
His father, Bill Fritz, says he couldn’t, and he’s contesting the will. His lawyer points to a judge’s finding that Fritz “does not have the capacity to execute any legal documents on his own behalf” (2).
Fritz’s friends see it differently. They told the Register that “Fritz had recovered and was in control of his faculties and thoughts” (1).
The law doesn’t automatically side with either one. A guardianship doesn’t, by itself, rule out a valid will. What matters is whether the person was mentally competent at the moment he signed it. More on that below.
If the will is set aside, the estate would follow Iowa’s blood-relative pecking order. Because Fritz was an only child who never married and had no children, everything would almost certainly go to his father (2).
That’s not a verdict on anyone in this family. It’s simply what the law does when a will doesn’t hold up.
In a 2021 Gallup poll, 46% of U.S. adults said they had a will, and so did 76% of those 65 and older (3). If you’re in that second group, good. Now make sure yours does its job. Here are 4 ways.
1. No will? Your state writes one for you
When there’s no valid will, state law decides who inherits.
In Iowa, where Fritz lived, if someone dies with no spouse and no children or grandchildren, the law sends the estate “to the parents of the decedent equally” (4).
That might be exactly what you’d want. Or it might not. Every state has its own pecking order, and none of them knows who you were actually close to.
If you’ve been putting this off, an online service like Trust & Will lets you create a will from home. It can also set up a trust if you want more say over how and when your heirs inherit.
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2. Your beneficiary forms can beat your will
Some of your biggest assets may never pass through your will at all.
A transfer-on-death registration on a brokerage account “supersedes your will,” FINRA warns, and it “generally allows you to avoid probate” for those holdings (5).
So if your will says one thing and an old form says another, your heirs could be in for a surprise.
Check the beneficiaries on your brokerage accounts, and the beneficiary forms on your retirement accounts and life insurance, too. Do it every few years and after any big change in your life.
And if you’ve got substantial assets, this is the perfect time to enlist a little expert help.
For example, if you have $100,000 or more invested, a fiduciary advisor can help make sure your accounts, your forms and your will all point the same way. SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors.
They can help with tax savings, investment advice, Social Security strategies, and estate planning gaps you’d never see alone. And first appointments are typically free.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks for a phone number near the end. Provide it, but you control whether and when you respond to anyone. (SmartAsset provides the match, not the advice.)
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3. Sign it while nobody can question your mind
This is the heart of the Fritz case, and it’s the part that’s easy to overlook.
The legal bar for making a will is lower than many people think. “Competence to make a will is a relatively low standard,” Dr. Stephen Noffsinger, a forensic psychiatrist, wrote in a 2008 Psychiatric Times article.
He added, “A person under guardianship, however, may competently make a will,” though that person must prove competency at the time (6).
In general, at the time you sign, you need to know what you own and who would normally inherit it (6).
But a low bar doesn’t stop a lawsuit. Wait until after a stroke, a dementia diagnosis or a guardianship, and you hand anyone who’s left out a ready-made argument.
My verdict: Do it now, while you’re healthy.
If your health is already shaky, ask a lawyer about having a doctor examine you around the time you sign. Noffsinger called “a thorough mental status examination of the testator” essential in those evaluations, and said videotaping it “may be useful to preserve evidence for a court challenge” (6).
4. Tell your family what you decided
In the Fritz case, USA TODAY reported, the fight turns on whether he was competent after the stroke and who knew his wishes best: his father or his friends (2).
Don’t make your heirs guess. Tell them what you’ve decided. If you’re leaving someone out on purpose, work with your lawyer to say so clearly in the will.
My honest take
Frank Fritz made a career out of spotting value other people overlooked. The lesson in his estate is just as simple: A will only helps if it holds up in court.
Make yours now, while no one can question your judgment. Keep your forms in line with it. And tell the people you love what you want. That gives the people you choose the best shot at getting your money instead of a court fight.
Sources: 1. Des Moines Register (via Yahoo); 2. USA TODAY (via The Galveston County Daily News); 3. Gallup; 4. Iowa Code § 633.219(2); 5. FINRA; 6. Psychiatric Times; 7. IRS
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