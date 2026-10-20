9 Things to Stop Doing If You Want to Be Rich

Want to be rich? Start by quitting a few things.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and have covered personal finance for 35 years. The people I’ve watched build real wealth rarely did one big, brilliant thing. Instead, they stopped doing a handful of small, expensive ones.
Here are nine. Not all of them will fit your life, but read the whole list. Finding even one or two could put real money back in your pocket every year.
1. Stop paying for miles you no longer drive
When did you last update the mileage on your car insurance? If you’ve retired, started working from home or simply drive less than you used to, your policy may still be priced for the driver you were. Comparing offers takes about 5 minutes, and it’s free.
When you bought your policy, you estimated how far you drive each year. Mileage is one of the factors many insurers use, because more time on the road means more chances for a claim.
Federal Highway Administration survey data show drivers 65 and older average about 7,600 miles a year, roughly half of what drivers 35 to 54 log. If your estimate still reflects a daily commute, it may be worth updating.
The comparison tool featured here is Insurify. It’s free to use, and comparing doesn’t commit you to buying anything. If your current policy is already your best option, you’ll know you checked.
✓ Free · ✓ About 5 minutes · ✓ No obligation to buy
2. Stop managing a six-figure nest egg on your own
Plenty of smart people handle their own investments. Then the stakes rise and the questions get harder. When should you claim Social Security? Which accounts should you draw from first so the IRS gets less? How much risk can you afford five years from retirement?
That’s where a good advisor earns their keep. Vanguard’s research on what it calls Advisor’s Alpha finds that much of an advisor’s value comes from tax planning, withdrawal strategy and coaching clients through rough markets, not from picking stocks.
If you have $100,000 or more invested, SmartAsset offers a free service that matches you with up to three fiduciary advisors. Fiduciaries are legally required to act in your best interest. More than 2 million people have used the service, and nearly all the advisors offer a free first meeting.
Plan on about 10 minutes for the questionnaire. You’ll be asked for a phone number near the end: provide it. You’ll still decide whether and when to talk to anyone.
Get matched with a fiduciary advisor, free
Please carefully review the methodologies in the Vanguard white paper, “Putting a value on your value: Quantifying Vanguard Advisor’s Alpha.”
3. Stop betting your whole retirement on paper
Stocks, bonds and funds can all sink together when markets stumble. That’s why some investors keep a slice of their retirement in physical gold and silver, which don’t always move in step with stocks.
A Gold or Silver IRA from Anthem Gold Group holds physical metals inside a tax-advantaged retirement account. Most people fund one by rolling over money from an existing IRA or 401(k).
As a CPA, my advice is to do that as a direct transfer between custodians, so it isn’t treated as a taxable withdrawal.
Know the costs going in. Dealers charge a markup over the metal’s market price, and gold IRAs carry custodian and storage fees that ordinary IRAs don’t. Ask for every fee in writing.
Request Anthem's free guide. There’s no cost and no obligation, but a specialist will call, so leave a number you’ll actually answer. Prefer to talk first? Call 888-718-3963.
Precious metals prices are volatile and can go down as well as up. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. This is not investment advice.
4. Stop paying interest you don’t have to
Stop bogging yourself down with those high-interest credit card payments. It seriously limits your spending power. If your monthly interest payments are starting to creep out of control, you might need to take a look at changing things up with your current credit card by finding a card with a 0% intro APR.
Editors at FinanceBuzz have done their research, and they’ve identified some of the best options to help you take back control.
This card offers a generous 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers into 2028, which means you could get the breathing room you need to tackle your debt or make a new purchase without being hamstrung by high interest for over the whole year.
On top of that, you can earn a $200 welcome bonus when you meet spending requirements and up to 5% cash back on everyday purchases with this card all with no annual fee. It’s really a no-brainer when you consider you could save on interest and earn rewards on everyday purchases.
Get rid of your high-interest payments. Learn more here.
5. Stop letting one vet bill decide for you
Pets age, and their vet bills grow with them. One unexpected surgery can easily cost $2,000 to $5,000, which can force a painful choice between your savings and your companion.
Pet insurance can help cover those costs. Our partner compared leading providers on coverage limits and how fast they reimburse, and found plans starting at about $10 a month. Coverage and prices vary by pet, age and location, and most plans don’t cover conditions your pet already has, so it pays to look before you need it.
6. Stop paying big-carrier prices for your phone
Big carriers spend billions on advertising, and your monthly bill helps pay for it.
Tello Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s network, with plans from $10 a month for unlimited talk and text. Its unlimited plan is $25 a month with 35GB of high-speed data. Hotspot and eSIM come standard, there’s no contract, you keep your number, and switching is easy.
Compared with a typical big-carrier bill, that could mean up to $600 a year back in your pocket.
See Tello plans from $10 a month
7. Stop paying 22% on old credit card balances
Credit card accounts that carry a balance paid an average of about 22% interest in August 2026, according to the Federal Reserve. At that rate, a $15,000 balance costs more than $3,300 a year in interest alone.
If you’re having trouble keeping ahead, and have $15,000 or more in unsecured debt, National Debt Relief is one of the most established debt-relief companies in the country. It has helped more than 500,000 people and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
You fill out a short form, and a certified debt specialist reviews your situation. If they can help, they’ll lay out a plan and an estimate of when you could be debt-free. There’s no upfront fee and no obligation to get started.
See if you qualify for debt relief
Debt relief programs can hurt your credit score, and forgiven debt may be taxable income. Results vary, and not all debts or people qualify.
8. Stop paying full price for travel and dining out
Think AARP is only for people over 50? Nearly any adult can join, and members save on hundreds of everyday purchases:
- Up to 30% off rental cars (Avis, Budget)
- Up to $200 off round-trip British Airways flights
- Up to 20% off at participating hotels
- Dining discounts at popular chains
Membership costs as little as $15 for the first year with auto-renewal, so a single trip or dinner out can cover it.
9. Stop ignoring the cash in your walls
The average homeowner with a mortgage has about $212,000 in equity they could borrow against, according to Intercontinental Exchange’s August 2026 Mortgage Monitor.
A home equity line of credit (HELOC) lets you borrow against that equity as you need it, typically at a lower rate than credit cards or personal loans. Your home secures the loan, so borrow only what you can repay.
Money.com's home equity table lets you compare offers from several lenders in a couple of minutes.
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