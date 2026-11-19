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Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, just pulled off the biggest initial public offering in history. It raised $81.3 billion at $83 a share, giving the company a $1.5 trillion valuation. (1)
On its first day of trading Thursday, the stock opened at $111.50 on Nasdaq, 34% above the IPO price. (2)
If you’re tempted to jump in, slow down. I’ve been investing for a long time. A hot debut can feel like a sure thing. It isn’t.
Also, you may end up owning Anthropic anyway, through the index funds in your 401(k).
Here are five things to know before you put a dime into this stock.
1. Your index fund may buy it for you
You may not need to do anything to own a piece of Anthropic. Some index funds could add it on their own, and soon.
Nasdaq changed its rules in May. Large new listings that rank in the top 40 of the Nasdaq-100 by full market value “are evaluated on their seventh trading day and, if eligible, added shortly thereafter.” (3)
S&P Dow Jones Indices has a fast track, too. A big IPO can qualify for its Total Market Index based on its first-day closing price. Once S&P announces it’s eligible, “it is added to the index with five business days’ lead time.” (4)
The S&P 500 is a different story. S&P decided in June not to bend its rules for giant IPOs. A stock generally must trade for at least 12 months and show positive earnings under standard accounting rules before it can be added. (4)
2. Chasing the first-day pop is expensive
If you buy now, you’re not paying $83. That price went to investors who got shares in the offering. (Disclosure: I tried to buy some at the IPO. Nope: didn’t get a share.)
By midday Thursday, the stock had eased to about $107, still up nearly 29%, according to Bloomberg data reported by The Next Web. (2)
Even at $78 a share, Yahoo Finance calculated Anthropic would trade at about 29 times its sales over the past year. (5) You’d be paying a lot more than that today.
The SEC warns that IPOs “can be risky and speculative investments,” and that buying shares right after an IPO “can be risky.” (6) That’s a 2022 investor bulletin, but the warning hasn’t aged.
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3. Watch the calendar, not just the ticker
Early investors and employees often can’t sell right away. When existing shareholders sign a lockup agreement, the SEC says, they agree not to sell “for a certain period of time, typically 180 days.” (6)
When that lockup ends, the SEC says, “the share price may decline significantly if a large number of shares become available for sale all at once.” (6)
In other words, today’s price isn’t the last word. If you want in, there’s no prize for being first.
One thing before we keep going — the financial world is louder and dumber than ever. Hot takes everywhere. Almost none of it is worth your time. I’ve spent 35+ years cutting through the noise so you don’t have to. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter — 10 seconds, no spam, just the stuff that matters.
4. Don’t let one stock run your retirement
I’ve made millions in stocks, and here’s an example from my own portfolio. My total gain on Apple, which I purchased years ago, is roughly $800,000. The stock grew into too large a share of my portfolio, so I trimmed part of the position.
I did it to manage risk. No single company should be able to sink a retirement.
If you already own a lot of tech through index funds, adding Anthropic on top concentrates your bet even more. Some investors balance that with assets that don’t always move in step with the stock market.
Stocks, bonds, funds — when markets stumble, they can sink together. Many investors diversify with physical gold and silver, tangible assets that have held value for millennia. A Gold or Silver IRA makes them part of your retirement, tax-advantaged.
One company to check out: Anthem Gold Group They’ve been named America’s #1 Trusted Gold IRA Company for years straight by TrustLink, a platform that gathers honest customer reviews from thousands of businesses.
Request a free guide from Anthem — no cost, no obligation — but leave a phone number you’ll actually answer to get the guide.
5. If you buy anyway, read the risks first
Not everyone will agree with me, and that’s fine. Plenty of smart investors are excited about this company, including me. But since I didn’t get it at the IPO, and tech stocks are continuing to tank, I’ll be waiting for a better entry point.
But if you buy, the SEC says it’s important to read the prospectus. Its Risk Factors section “identifies risks that the company’s management feels could significantly impact the company’s business.” (6)
And keep it confined to money you won’t need for years.
Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, worries about how much the market is riding on this one stock. In late October, she said, “It’s worrisome when you start to read articles that say the whole market will go the way of one IPO, specifically Anthropic.” (5)
My take
Anthropic may turn out to be one of the great companies of our time. Nobody knows yet, including the people buying it today.
Here’s what I do know: your index funds may hand you a piece of it without you lifting a finger. That’s the boring way to own a hot stock, and in my experience, boring is how retirements get built.
Sources: 1. CBS News; 2. The Next Web; 3. Nasdaq; 4. S&P Dow Jones Indices; 5. Yahoo Finance; 6. Investor.gov (SEC)
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