Bill Ackman Blames Leveraged Bets for Wild Stock Swings. 4 Ways to Keep That Risk Out of Your Retirement

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said in a CNBC interview on Nov. 3, 2026, that stocks are trading in a casino-like market fueled by heavy borrowing, and that the leverage is driving some of the biggest recent moves.
He added that the swings can work in favor of long-term investors who are able to buy when prices make little sense.
Two days later, the S&P 500 fell 4.36% in a single session as AI stocks sold off after the midterm elections.
Margin debt at brokerage firms stood at $1.48 trillion in September 2026, up from $1.42 trillion in July.
Leverage no longer requires a margin loan. Several products build it in, and you can trade them like any other fund in an ordinary brokerage account.
1. Understand what a leveraged ETF promises before buying
Leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, aim to deliver a multiple, such as two or three times, of an index’s return for a single day. Most reset daily, so their returns over weeks or months can drift far from that multiple, especially in volatile markets.
The Securities and Exchange Commission offers a simple example. An index that fell 10% one day and rose 10% the next ended down 1%. A fund built to deliver twice the daily return ended down 4%.
In another case cited by the SEC, a fund targeting three times an index’s daily return lost 53% over a period when the index itself gained about 8%.
If one of these funds is in your account, find out whether you bought it as a short-term trade and it’s still there by accident.
2. Find out whether your account can borrow
A margin account lets you borrow against your investments. Federal rules let firms initially lend up to 50% of the price of an eligible stock, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) generally requires your equity to stay at or above 25% of the account’s market value. Firms can set higher house requirements, such as 30% or 40%.
When tour equity drops below that line, your firm can sell your securities without contacting you first, and it does not have to let you choose which ones go. It can also raise its requirements at any time without advance written notice.
Check your account agreement or settings for the word margin. If you have no plan to borrow, a cash account takes the possibility of a margin call off the table.
3. Treat same-day options as a bet, not insurance
Options that expire the day they are traded, known as zero-days-to-expiration or 0DTE options, have become one of the market’s busiest corners. Contracts of this kind on the S&P 500 index averaged a record 3.4 million a day on global markets operator Cboe in September 2026.
Their low prices are the draw. FINRA warns that a buyer could lose the entire premium paid because the option lives for only one day, and that someone who sells uncovered calls faces potentially unlimited losses.
Your firm may also close your position before the market does. “Any strategy that can quickly earn profits can quickly bring losses as well,” the regulator says.
The window for quick decisions is also widening as Nasdaq moves to nearly round-the-clock weekday trading.
4. Have a fiduciary stress-test your mix
A portfolio can look conservative on paper and still carry more risk than its owner realizes, particularly after a long run in stocks has pushed them to a bigger share of the total. A day like Nov. 5 is a good time to see how much of your money would move with the next one.
If you have $100,000 or more invested and want a second opinion, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all legally required to put your interests first. They can help with investment advice, tax savings, Social Security strategies and planning gaps that are easy to miss on your own.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes, roughly 37 questions, and asks for a phone number near the end. You control whether and when you respond to anyone. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor free.
Ackman’s upside only works for patient money
The same swings Ackman described can hand bargains to investors who can wait. They punish anyone forced to sell into a drop because a loan was called or an option expired.
Money you expect to need in the next few years does not have to ride those swings at all. Insured savings accounts and CDs can hold it steady while the rest stays invested, and it pays to compare places to keep your savings before parking it.
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