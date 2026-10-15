Californians, You May Have Food Assistance Benefits Expiring Soon

Californians who received food assistance meant to help them feed their kids during summer break are getting an important reminder from officials: these benefits eventually expire, leaving money on the table.
SUN Bucks, or the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, helps families buy food when schools are out on summer break. It works like CalFresh, according to the California Department of Social Services, the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which has faced major upheaval under the Trump administration.
As of late September, California has mailed SUN Bucks cards to 3.8 million children, providing hundreds of millions of dollars in benefits, said Jason Montiel, a spokesperson for the state’s social services department.
When SUN Bucks Expire
However, federal rules require SUN Bucks to expire 122 days after being loaded to the benefit card, according to social services and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. While some cards began arriving in late May, others will continue to be delivered through fall, Montiel said. Montiel said the recommendation is to use SUN Bucks before CalFresh if a family gets both benefits.
As of Sept. 21, Montiel said, approximately $106 million in SUN Bucks benefits had not yet been spent. CalMatters first reported on the issue in early October.
Last year, President Donald Trump signed the major tax and spending bill known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” into law, which expanded work requirements and changed eligibility for CalFresh. The California Legislative Analyst’s Office said earlier this year that more than 600,000 people are expected not to meet the expanded work requirements, jeopardizing their food assistance. That’s in addition to certain groups of “noncitizens,” such as refugees or asylees, who’ve become ineligible for CalFresh due to the tax and spending bill.
What Are SUN Bucks in California?
SUN Bucks grants eligible families $120 per child for June, July, and August—a time when schools are out and kids may need help with meals they’d otherwise get during the school year.
California launched the program in 2024, and since then, Montiel says more than $1.2 billion in food purchases have been made statewide using SUN Bucks.
Most children are eligible for SUN Bucks if they qualify for free or reduced-price school meals based on household size and income, or if they receive CalFresh, CalWORKs, or Medi-Cal (certified at or below 185% of the federal poverty level), according to social services.
Newsom’s office said expired benefits can’t be replaced.
Paris Barraza is a reporter covering Los Angeles and Southern California for the USA TODAY Network.
Reporting by Paris Barraza, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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