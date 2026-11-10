Car Insurance Switching Hit a Record This Year, yet Nearly 87% of Drivers Still Didn’t Shop Around

Auto insurance switching hit a record 5.3% in August before easing to 5.0% in September, according to a J.D. Power report produced with TransUnion.
For the full third quarter, 5.1% of auto policyholders switched carriers, up from a year earlier, and 13.2% shopped, unchanged from a year earlier.
Among drivers who switched, the median annual premium that moved to a new insurer topped $3,300. Most drivers didn’t shop at all.
Shopping climbed, then flattened
Auto shopping has averaged 13.1% in 2026 through the third quarter, up from 11.4% in 2021. Switching rose from 3.4% to 4.6% over the same stretch.
TransUnion data in the report show that the number of people shopping around for insurance is rising more slowly now that premium increases have leveled off and insurers are making fewer rate changes.
Homeowners insurance shopping rose faster. Shopping reached 7.7% in the third quarter, up 1.1 percentage points from a year earlier, and 3.0% of homeowners switched.
That matters if your auto policy is bundled with your home policy because moving one can change the price of the other.
What steadier rates change
When premiums were climbing fastest, a renewal notice gave nearly everyone a reason to look around. With increases leveling off, a round of quotes may show a smaller gap, and the result will depend on your state, driving record, vehicle, and coverage.
Some drivers will find a better price. Others will learn their current insurer is already competitive, which is worth knowing before the renewal date arrives.
Loyalty is not evenly spread
J.D. Power also tracks how well insurers keep their auto customers. NJM, Erie and USAA were among those with the highest retention, while Nationwide, Alfa and Direct Auto were among those with the lowest.
A low retention rate is not a verdict on quality, and several insurers on those lists sell only in certain states, so the rankings are a reason to compare rather than a reason to avoid any particular company.
How to compare without redoing everything
Start with the declarations page of your current policy, which lists your liability limits, deductibles and add-ons. Quote identical coverage everywhere, because a lower price that comes from lower limits does not buy the same protection.
Ask each insurer about discounts for bundling, safe driving and low mileage, and find out what leaving a bundle would cost you, since splitting car coverage from home and umbrella coverage can end up costing more.
To start comparing quotes, try Money's car insurance page. If you do move to a new insurer, line up the start date before you cancel the old policy so there is no gap in coverage.
Your renewal date matters too. Gather quotes a few weeks before so you have time to compare, ask questions, and decide without the pressure of an expiring policy. Write the date on your calendar now, then set a reminder for four weeks before it.
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