Carnival Moves to Dynamic Pricing for Drink, Wi-Fi Packages

Carnival Cruise Line will move to a dynamic pricing model for its drink and Wi-Fi packages.
The cost for those amenities “will vary based on sailing length, itinerary and season,” starting Dec. 1, the cruise line said in a news release. Carnival’s three main drink packages currently start at between $6.95 and $69.95 per person per day, while starting prices for its Wi-Fi plans range from $20.40 to $25.50 per person per day, according to its website.
A fourth Multi-Device Premium Plan starts at $90 a day for up to four devices. Carnival did not share potential price ranges for the new model.
The news comes as the cruise line announced four FunPacks “tailored to different vacation styles” ranging from $25 to $99 per person per day, according to the release. The packages – which are available to book until Oct. 30 for sailings departing between Oct. 31, 2026 and Dec. 31, 2027 – bundle various extras, including drink and Wi-Fi packages; discounts for shore excursions, specialty dining and spa treatments; and more.
One FunPack includes a new CHEERS! Social drink package that covers three alcoholic drinks each day and unlimited nonalcoholic drinks.
“Whether guests choose to bundle benefits through a FunPack or purchase individual packages, these enhancements provide greater flexibility and more options for tailoring their Carnival vacation experience,” the cruise line added.
Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at [email protected].
Reporting by Nathan Diller, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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