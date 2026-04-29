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Check Your Pantry: Ghirardelli Recalls Drink Mixes

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USA TODAY Network / Reuters

If you’ve got hot chocolate or frappe mixes in your pantry, it may be time to check the label.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company has voluntarily recalled several powdered beverage products after a supplier recalled milk powder used as an ingredient over possible salmonella contamination, according to notices from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the company.

The recalled products were largely sold in bulk for food service, though some items were also sold online and could be in consumers’ homes. Ghirardelli said no illnesses have been reported and its own testing has not identified contamination in the finished products.

“Neither we, our third‑party manufacturer, nor the milk powder supplier have received reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date,” the company said in a press release.

What Ghirardelli Products Are Affected?

According to the FDA, the recall includes the following powdered mixes:

  • 30 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe
  • 30 lb Classic White Frappe
  • 4 / 2 lb Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk
  • 6 / 3 lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder
  • 6 / 3.12 lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder
  • 6 / 3 lb Vanilla Frappe Mix
  • 6 / 3.12 lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix
  • 6 / 3.12 lb Classic White Frappe Mix

Specific lot numbers and best‑if‑used dates included in the recall are listed on the FDA’s website.

What Are the Symptoms of Salmonella?

Symptoms of salmonella infection typically begin six hours to six days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Common symptoms include:

  • Diarrhea
  • Fever
  • Stomach cramps

Most healthy people recover within four to seven days without treatment, but severe illness can occur in young children, adults 65 and older, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

The CDC recommends contacting a health care provider if you experience:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea lasting more than three days
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • Vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as little urination, dry mouth or dizziness when standing

USA TODAY’s Mary Walrath‑Holdridge contributed to this report.

 
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