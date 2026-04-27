Chocolate Bonbons Recalled. See List of the 40 Affected States

A chocolate manufacturer has recalled bonbons for undeclared walnuts.
French Broad Chocolates PBC, based in North Carolina, is recalling Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collections in 6-, 12- and 24-piece boxes due to undeclared walnuts, according to the company’s recall published by the Food and Drug Administration on April 24. People who have a walnut allergy or sensitivity run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume these chocolates.
French Broad Chocolates PBC was notified on April 20 by a team member about the labeling error. The labels for the Walnut Fudge and Peach Cobbler bonbons are switched in the printed guide, providing inaccurate information to consumers.
What Are the Recalled Chocolates?
The recalled Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collections were sold in 6-, 12- and 24-piece boxes with batch numbers “260414” and “260417.”
ProductSizeLot/Date Codes
Bette’s Bake Sale 6-piece2.5 ozBatch 260414 / June 29, 2026; Batch 260417 / June 30, 2026
Bette’s Bake Sale 12-piece5 ozBatch 260414 / June 22, 2026; Batch 260417 / June 30, 2026
Bette’s Bake Sale 24-piece10 ozBatch 260414 / June 29, 2026; Batch 260417 / June 30, 2026
Any Illnesses Connected to the Recall?
At this time, no illnesses had been reported in relation to the recall.
When and Where Were the Recalled Chocolates Sold?
The recalled Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collections were sold between April 14–20, 2026, in retailers in Asheville, North Carolina, and online at frenchbroadchocolates.com in the following 40 states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Washington, DC
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Vermont
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
What to Do If You Bought the Recalled Chocolates
Immediately discard the chocolates or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the company recall.
Consumers with questions may contact French Broad Chocolates PBC Customer Service at [email protected] or 828-252-4181 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.
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