“Consumers continue to seek value,” Clorox CEO Linda Rendle told investors on the company’s November 2026 earnings call. Later in the call, she described what that looks like in stores: “lots of value-seeking behavior, buying larger sizes, smaller sizes, delaying purchases.”
Clorox prices could go up again in early 2027. Asked about prices, Rendle said, “it’s logical to assume that we will take additional pricing in the back half and that’s what we’re working on right now,” according to a transcript of the call.
The back half of Clorox’s fiscal year runs from January through June 2027. Chief Financial Officer Luc Bellet said the company now expects about $240 million in cost inflation for the year, with plastic resin a significant driver.
Glad trash bags, which depend heavily on resin prices, already went up by a high-single-digit percentage in July.
Clorox makes far more than bleach, from Pine-Sol to Glad to Kingsford charcoal. The cleaning aisle, though, is where a little federal guidance and a little label reading can cut the bill no matter whose name is on the bottle.
1. Skip the disinfectant when soap will do
Disinfecting wipes and sprays carry premium prices, and many households may not need them day to day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cleaning with soap and water can remove most germs in most situations, and that disinfecting at home is likely not needed unless someone in the house is sick or a sick person has just visited.
A bottle of dish soap and a bucket of water handle routine counters, floors and bathrooms. Save the disinfectant for the week the flu moves in.
2. Match the EPA number on the store brand
Any product sold as a disinfectant has to be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, and the registration number is printed on the label. The EPA says companies can let other businesses sell their registered disinfectant under a different name, and those distributor products have the same chemical composition and effectiveness as the original.
The number tells you when that is the case. A primary product carries a two-part number, such as EPA Reg. No. 1234-12. A distributor version adds a third part, such as 1234-12-1.
If the first two parts on a cheaper bottle match those on a name brand, you are looking at the same registered formula.
3. Mix your own disinfecting spray
When disinfecting is called for, plain bleach and water may cost far less than a ready-made spray. If the bottle has no directions, the CDC recipe is 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) of bleach per gallon of room-temperature water, or 4 teaspoons per quart.
Most household bleach contains 5% to 9% sodium hypochlorite, and the CDC says not to use a product outside that range or one that does not list a percentage.
Make a fresh batch each day, since the solution loses strength after 24 hours, and leave it on the surface for at least a minute. Never mix bleach with any other cleaner or disinfectant.
Vinegar, baking soda and dish soap can stand in for several other overpriced cleaning products.
4. Stock up on trash bags, not bleach
Buying ahead of a price increase works only for products that keep. Bleach is not one of them. Clorox says its disinfecting bleach lasts up to a year when stored away from heat and sunlight. After that, it may no longer be strong enough to disinfect.
The production date is printed on the neck of the bottle. After a plant code, the first two digits give the year, and the next three give the day of the year. Grab the freshest jug on the shelf and buy only what you will use within a year of the production date.
Trash bags are a better candidate for stocking up. They do not lose strength sitting in a cabinet, and Glad is the brand Rendle described as heavily based on resin pricing.
5. Compare the unit price across sizes
Rendle described shoppers buying larger sizes and smaller sizes. Either can be the better deal, and the package rarely says which. The shelf tag usually does, so check the unit price before reaching for the jumbo jug or the travel-size spray.
For trash bags, compare the cost per bag at the same capacity. For wipes, compare the cost per sheet. For concentrated cleaners, look at how many uses the label promises, since a small bottle that dilutes into gallons can beat a big one that does not.
Read the back of the bottle before the price tag
Clorox has not said which products will cost more in 2027 or by how much. The labels already answer the questions that matter at the shelf: whether a cheaper bottle holds the same registered formula, how strong the bleach is and how old it is.
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