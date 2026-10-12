21 Companies That Offer Tuition Reimbursement in 2026

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder.
A good salary isn’t the only thing to look for when you’re on the hunt for a job. Solid benefits also are important. One of the most valuable perks that you may be able to get is full or partial college tuition paid by your employer.
We found a few companies that pay for a full ride in higher education. More common are assistance programs that reimburse or cover a capped annual amount toward a degree at a community college, technical school or four-year college.
Many companies partner with certain schools — some brick and mortar, some online — so you can’t necessarily get your degree anywhere you choose.
Here are 21 companies with jobs that pay for college and some particulars on each program.
Jobs That Pay Your College Tuition for a 2- or 4-Year Degree
These programs will help you earn a degree (some even cover other college costs), but there are rules and qualifications to meet.
1. Amazon
Amazon’s Career Choice program offers full tuition support for associates who want to start or continue their education, whether it’s a high school diploma, GED, bachelor’s degree or English as a second language (ESL) proficiency certifications.
Career Choice also provides funding for employees studying aircraft mechanics, welding, medical billing, nursing and other fields. Associates are eligible after 90 days of employment.
2. Target
The red-shirted retailer partners with Guild to pay for college and is one of the most recent employers adding college tuition to its benefits package for all U.S. employees.
Full- and part-time team members can now get tuition covered upfront for more than 250 programs for certain undergraduate degrees and certifications at 40 schools online and in-person.
3. Chipotle
Most part-time and all regular full-time Chipotle workers have access to tuition-free college degrees and a tuition reimbursement program, according to Chipotle’s education benefits portal.
College benefits include tuition-free associate or bachelor’s degrees in majors such as agricultural science, hospitality and supply chain. The company partners with Guild to offer programs with tuition paid upfront from 20+ schools, colleges and universities.
If you want to study outside of the colleges it partners with, Chipotle also offers tuition reimbursement benefits of up to $5,250 per year.
4. Starbucks
How about some financial aid to go with that caramel macchiato?
Starbucks has been ahead of the pack, offering its U.S. partners (employees) access to Arizona State University’s online bachelor’s degrees through its education assistance program.
The landmark Starbucks College Achievement Plan (SCAP) launched in 2014 and is available to full- and part-time employees across the country. More than 18,000 partners have earned their first-time bachelor’s degree through this benefit.
Partners enrolled in SCAP benefit from ASU’s top-ranked online degree program with over 150 undergraduate degree programs to choose from ensuring access to the same caliber of education as on-campus students.
Starbucks will cover 100% of the tuition and fees. ASU first gives SCAP students a 42% scholarship, then the students get additional aid by filling out the FAFSA as part of the program. Starbucks covers the remaining tuition costs.
5. Boeing
Boeing’s education assistance program reimburses tuition on eligible science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses for a college degree or certificate program.
Boeing also pays up to $25,000 per year for graduate studies in many fields — and there’s no annual limit on STEM degrees and certificates at its partner schools.
6. JBS Foods
JBS Foods’ Better Futures program provides team members and their children the opportunity to pursue associate degrees and trade certificates at community and technical colleges tuition-free. The company will pay the college directly for tuition.
7. Walmart and Sam’s Club
Walmart is the largest employer in the country, with an estimated 1.6 million U.S. workers. Through its Live Better U program, full- and part-time hourly associates are eligible for specific degrees at partner universities.
Under the program, Walmart offers tuition coverage upfront for the cost of higher education. For many years the retailer required that employees pay $1 a day for their education, but Walmart now pays the full tuition.
Degrees are offered through the University of Arkansas, Southern New Hampshire University and Bellevue University, among others.
Employees who live near a partner university may attend in-person, but the vast majority choose to attend online, a Walmart spokesperson said.
And this isn’t only for a bachelor’s degree. Additional perks through Live Better U include discounted professional certificates.
8. Papa Johns
Papa Johns’ Dough & Degrees is one of the tuition reimbursement programs that helps part-time employees, too. The pizza chain’s assistance program reimburses tuition for any employees at corporate-owned and some franchise stores working 10 or more hours a week for at least 60 days.
They can pursue online degrees — associate, bachelor’s and master’s — from Purdue University, the University of Maryland Global and University of Phoenix, among other options. High school completion, English as a second language and continuing professional education is covered, too.
9. Discover
The company that offers the Discover Card also helps pay for college. Discover offers employees 100% tuition assistance upfront for select associate and bachelor’s degrees, including universities such as the University of Arizona, Wilmington University and Ohio University.
Outside of those select degrees, they also offer up to $5,250 for bachelor’s degree programs and $10,000 per year for master’s degrees at in-network schools.
10. Lowe’s
Lowe’s got into the tuition assistance game in 2022 and continues to offer tuition-free education assistance. It offers access to around 200 programs at more than 20 universities and continues to pay up to $2,500 for 165 additional programs.
Lowe’s also created a Track to the Trades program, which offers tuition-free education courses and upfront tuition funding for trade skill certifications.
11. Fidelity Investments
Brokerage firm Fidelity Investments supports employees by reimbursing 100% on select programs, as well as $5,250/year for other undergrad programs and master’s degrees in the Guild catalog.
Fidelity also offers 100% tuition coverage for select bootcamps and certifications within the Guild.
Jobs That Offer Limited Tuition Reimbursement or Assistance
Numerous employers offer $2,500 to $6,000 a year in tuition assistance programs. That could be enough to pay for courses at a four-year college if you don’t live on campus or to cover the cost of classes online.
Many students are finding that less-expensive two-year degree programs or certifications can offer a solid paycheck and more employment opportunities than some four-year college degrees. Community colleges and technical schools specialize in fast-track programs for high-demand fields.
Even limited tuition aid or tuition reimbursement from an employer could cover all or most of the costs of certifications and two-year degrees that will help you move up the career ladder and make more money. And it sure beats taking on a student loan.
12. Verizon
Verizon offers tuition assistance on day one of employment if you work at least 20 hours per week. The amount is broken down by how many hours you work:
- 30+ hours: up to $8,000
- 20 – 29 hours: up to $4,000
13. T-Mobile
Full-time employees are eligible for $5,250 and part-timers for $2,500 to pay for courses at schools of their choice.
Employees can also get full tuition covered each year at 11 schools that have partnered with T-Mobile to cap the costs of online degree programs. These schools include University of Arizona Global, Capella University, Colorado Technical University and the University of Phoenix.
14. Disney
The Disney Aspire program covers partial tuition costs (up to $5,250) for eligible full-time and part-time hourly U.S. workers who want a bachelor’s degree from one of Disney’s partner universities.
These universities include the University of Central Florida, Cal State Fullerton and North Carolina A&T State University.
All of Disney’s hourly workers are eligible for the Aspire program after their first 180 days of employment. Disney will also reimburse the cost of textbooks and fees.
Disney pays the schools directly, so this may be more of a perk than tuition reimbursement programs. Employees don’t have to come up with the money on their own and wait to get reimbursed.
15. Tyson Foods
In 2022, Tyson Foods expanded its Upward Academy to provide access to more than 200 programs from over 35 of the nation’s top universities and learning providers — with tuition assistance of up to $5,250 annually for select programs.
Employees can earn undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, complete high school and take college prep or English language classes.
16. CVS
The pharmaceutical retail giant offers up to $3,000 annually for job-related degree programs and up to $1,500 annually for approved job-related non-degree programs. It partners with institutions like Colorado Technical University and University of Phoenix.
If you work 30 or more hours per week, you’ll be eligible first day of the month following hire date. If you typically work less than 30 hours per week, you’ll be eligible after 90 days.
17. Pilot and Flying J
The chain of gas stations and truck stops will spend a lifetime maximum of $18,000 on tuition for full-time and part-time employees.
18. Wells Fargo
The banking giant covers education costs up to $5,250 a year for employees.
19. Bank of America
Bank of America’s tuition assistance program will pay up to $7,500 a year for employees’ tuition when pursuing job-related courses, degrees and professional certifications.
20. Capital One
Capital One bank offers tuition coverage for full-time and part-time employees, up to $5,250 per year. The banking giant pays tuition costs upfront rather than as a reimbursement.
21. Gap, Inc.
Gap clothing company says it supports “employees educational journeys by offering eligible employees tuition reimbursement, student loan refinancing and tuition discounts.”
Tuition Assistance for College Employees’ Families
Full-time employees at more than 600 private colleges and universities across the country (and a few international locations) can get tuition and fees covered for themselves, their spouses and children at any institution within the reciprocal Tuition Exchange network. This goes for undergraduate and graduate programs.
It’s not an ironclad certainty you or your family will get the first choice of schools on your list, but you most likely will get full tuition for at least one or probably more schools in the network. And we’re talking free tuition every year at schools that cost up to $50,000 to $70,000 a year. Students should still apply for federal financial aid, though.
This benefit applies to all who work in the school, from faculty to janitors, housekeepers and groundskeepers.
Some colleges in the program include: Pepperdine University, Eckerd College, Bard College, the University of San Diego, Syracuse University, Gonzaga University, Tulane University, George Washington University and Franklin University in Switzerland.
Tuition Assistance Sounds Great! Is There a Catch?
For Sandy Baum, a college affordability expert and a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, it’s hard to be critical of jobs that pay for college. But she says to pay careful attention to the fine print of these tuition reimbursement programs and other types of financial aid that companies pay.
“Some of them pay upfront, some of them reimburse you — that’s a big difference. Some of them say you have to go to the same institutions, some of them have more options,” Baum said. “There are lots of different possibilities, so compare the different characteristics.”
If a tuition assistance program reimburses employees, they have to have the money upfront, which can be a challenge for many.
Baum said a lot of these programs are great in theory, but prospective students should keep in mind their own individual needs in the process.
Employees who access their benefits through Guild — which partners with several major companies, such as Target and Fidelity Investments — can consult advisers for one-on-one learning and career coaching support.
These advisers can help manage balancing work and school and help employees navigate the nuances of choosing and enrolling at a university, the different types of degree programs and career opportunities available to them.
Regardless of the program, working students should take advantage of academic coaching directly from the university to discuss their unique academic needs once accepted.
Having your employer essentially choose your college or degree might not be the best way for everybody to approach higher education, Baum noted.
“It really depends on who you are, what things you want to learn and how the program is designed (to know) whether or not a program is going to work out for you.”
Add a Comment