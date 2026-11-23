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Two members of Congress, one from each party, want Medicare to try something new: paying for nursing home rehab in your own living room.
Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) introduced the BRIDGE Care at Home Act on Nov. 12. It would create a five-year Medicare pilot program for skilled nursing care at home instead of in a skilled nursing facility (1).
“Most patients prefer to receive care at home,” Dingell said (1). She also called it “the less expensive option for both families and the government,” Home Health Care News reported (2).
I’ve been a CPA since 1981. When a politician says something will save families money, I check.
Here’s what I found. This is a good idea. But it’s a proposal, not law, and it covers the short rehab stay Medicare already pays for. It wouldn’t touch the long nursing home stay that wipes out family savings.
Here are six things to know before you count on it.
1. Nothing changes for you today
The bill has been introduced in the House. It still has to pass the House and the Senate and be signed by the president before it does anything.
The bill text says the pilot would run for five years starting Jan. 1, 2027 (3). The sponsors’ announcement and the trade coverage report no official cost estimate yet (1)(2).
So for now, your Medicare works exactly the way it did last week.
2. It covers rehab, not a long stay
The pilot is for people who already qualify for Medicare’s skilled nursing facility benefit (3). That’s the rehab you might need after a fall, a stroke or a joint replacement.
Here’s how that benefit works today. You generally need “a prior medically necessary inpatient hospital stay of at least 3 days in a row,” and time spent under observation doesn’t count, even overnight (4).
In 2027, Medicare covers the first 20 days at no daily charge once you’ve paid the $1,776 Part A deductible. Days 21 through 100 cost you $222 a day (5)(4). After day 100, Medicare says, “You pay all costs” (4).
The bill doesn’t say what patients would pay at home. It only requires providers to tell patients that cost-sharing “may apply” (3).
3. ‘Less expensive’ hasn’t been proven yet
Dingell may be right that home care costs less. But nobody has put a number on it.
In fact, that’s the point of the pilot. The bill orders federal health officials to compare the quality and costs of care at home against care in a facility, with a study due by Sept. 30, 2030 (3).
What we do know is what a facility costs when Medicare isn’t paying. The national median was $315 a day for a semi-private nursing home room in 2025, or $114,975 a year. A private room was $355 a day, or $129,575 a year, according to CareScout’s Cost of Care Survey (6).
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4. Medicare already pays for some skilled care at home
You don’t have to wait for Congress to get some care at home.
Medicare’s home health benefit covers part-time or intermittent skilled nursing and therapy if you’re homebound and a doctor confirms you need it. Medicare says, “You pay nothing for covered home health services” (7).
There are limits. It doesn’t cover 24-hour care at home, meal delivery, or help with bathing and dressing when that’s the only care you need (7).
If a parent is about to leave the hospital, ask the discharge planner this exact question: “Could Mom get this care at home through Medicare’s home health benefit instead of going to a facility?”
5. Neither one pays for long-term care
Here’s the gap that catches a lot of families. Medicare says, “Since most long-term care is non-medical, Medicare and most health insurance, including Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap), don’t pay for long-term care services” (8).
Long-term care is the day-to-day help with bathing, dressing and getting around that can go on for years. That’s true whether it happens at home or in a nursing home.
So who pays? Medicare says, “Most people who enter nursing homes start by paying for their care out-of-pocket” (9). Medicaid may help if you have limited income and resources, and the rules vary by state. Long-term care insurance and some life insurance policies can also help pay (9).
According to government data, about 7 in 10 people turning 65 will need some form of long-term care. Because Medicare doesn’t cover that kind of custodial care, families can face six-figure bills that eat into retirement savings.
Long-term care insurance helps fill that gap, covering services like home care, assisted living, and help with daily tasks. Rates are typically lowest if you buy in your 50s or early 60s, couples often qualify for discounts, and premiums may even be tax-deductible.
As a CPA, I’ll add one detail on that last point: the deduction has age-based limits, and it usually helps only if you itemize and your medical costs are high.
A little planning now can spare your family a difficult financial situation later. See a list of the best LTC insurance companies — takes 2 minutes.
6. Your home can help pay for care at home
If you own your home, your equity is another way to pay for the care Medicare won’t, like an aide who helps with bathing and dressing so you can stay where you are.
Many people won’t look at a reverse mortgage because they’re afraid of losing the house. That’s the most common reverse mortgage myth. With a reverse mortgage, you keep the title and stay in your home. The loan simply lets you spend the equity you’ve spent decades building, when you need it.
It isn’t free money. You must keep paying property taxes, homeowners insurance and maintenance, and the loan comes due when the last borrower leaves the home. Before the most common type, a home equity conversion mortgage (HECM), can close, you must complete counseling with a HUD-approved counselor.
One more point that matters for this story: a reverse mortgage is built for people who stay home. With a HECM, the loan can come due if you live in a nursing home or other health care facility for more than 12 consecutive months, unless a co-borrower still lives in the house.
A spouse who isn’t on the loan may be able to stay, depending on HUD’s rules, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (10). So think of it as a way to pay for care at home, not a long nursing home stay.
If you’re 62 or older and own your home, Longbridge Financial, a top-rated reverse mortgage lender, offers a free quote showing exactly what you’d qualify for. A licensed specialist then follows up to explain what it costs, how repayment works, and what it means for your heirs. Straight answers, no obligation.
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My take
I like this bill. Most of us would rather recover in our own bed, and if it turns out cheaper for Medicare, everybody wins.
But don’t plan around a bill that hasn’t passed. Plan around what Medicare pays today: a short rehab stay, some part-time care at home, and nothing for the long haul.
That last part is the one that drains retirement accounts. Insurance, your home and your savings can all help pay for it. The real question is which you’d tap first, and what each choice costs in taxes.
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Sources: 1. Office of Rep. Adrian Smith; 2. Home Health Care News; 3. BRIDGE Care at Home Act bill text; 4. Medicare.gov; 5. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; 6. CareScout; 7. Medicare.gov; 8. Medicare.gov; 9. Medicare.gov; 10. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
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