12 Costly DIY Mistakes I’ve Made and You Should Avoid

I’ve owned multiple houses and a fair amount of rental property in my lifetime, so I’ve been swinging hammers and slinging paint and fixing toilets for a long time: nearly 50 years. In that time, I’ve made just about every DIY mistake in the book — some of them more than once.
The mistakes that really hurt are the ones that drain your wallet. Bad budgets. The wrong financing. Projects that don’t pay back. Decisions that come back to bite you when you sell.
Here are 12 I’ve made, with the fixes I wish I’d known sooner.
1. Treating your own time as free
This was the first mistake I made and it took me years to see it. I’d happily spend a Saturday saving $200 on a fence repair I could’ve paid someone $300 to do.
But my time isn’t free. Neither is yours. If you bill $50 an hour at work, an eight-hour DIY job has $400 of opportunity cost baked in — before you’ve bought any supplies.
Before you take on any project, do the math. Compare the contractor’s price to the labor cost you’re absorbing, plus the cost of the time you’re not spending on income, family, or rest. Sometimes DIY wins. Sometimes it doesn’t.
And here’s another secret: That person you’re paying may not only do the job faster. They’ll probably do it better.
2. Diving in without a real budget cushion
Most beginners look up the cost of materials and call it a budget. That’s not a budget — that’s wishful thinking.
According to Angi’s 2024 State of Home Spending report, more than half of homeowners encountered surprise expenses on their projects, with materials and labor leading the list of culprits.
I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve had to buy specialized tools I didn’t anticipate and additional materials when I messed up the job and had to do it over.
Build a real budget, then add 20% to 30% on top for the curveballs you can’t see yet. If you finish under, congratulations.
3. Financing the job on a credit card
This is where DIY projects sneak into financial-disaster territory. You start a $3,000 bathroom refresh, hit some surprises (see mistake No. 2), and the bill creeps to $5,000. You float it on a credit card.
According to the Federal Reserve, the average credit card annual percentage rate is about 22% as of fall 2026. At that rate, a $5,000 balance paid off over three years costs about $1,900 in interest. The savings from doing it yourself just evaporated.
Better options: A 0% intro-rate card, a home equity line of credit if you’ve got real equity, or my favorite — wait, save cash, then start. The job isn’t going anywhere.
4. Buying tools you’ll use only once
Tools are seductive. You’re at the hardware store, you see a $400 tile saw, and suddenly you’re convinced you’ll be tiling all year. You won’t. You’ll tile one bathroom, and that saw will live in your garage forever.
As I mentioned above, I’ve made this mistake, and recently. Last year I was repairing our pool slide and realized I needed to buy a hammer drill to drill through concrete. It worked great … and I haven’t used it since.
What I forgot is that Home Depot and Lowe’s both rent specialty tools — tile saws, drum sanders, pressure washers, augers — for $30 to $80 a day. If you’ll use a tool fewer than 10 times, rent it. If you’ll use it once, like I did, definitely rent it.
Buy tools you’ll use forever (a decent drill, a circular saw, basic hand tools). Rent everything else.
5. Skipping the permit
This one hurts in two places: at inspection time and at sale time.
If you do electrical, plumbing, or structural work without pulling a permit and something goes wrong, your insurer can deny the claim. If the city catches the unpermitted work later, you can be forced to tear it out and redo it the right way.
Worse, when you sell, unpermitted work has to be disclosed in many states. Buyers and their inspectors find it. They use it to knock thousands off the offer or walk away entirely. The $200 permit you skipped becomes a $20,000 problem.
6. Not reading your homeowners policy before you start
Most policies cover “sudden and accidental” water damage but exclude a lot more than most homeowners realize. If your DIY plumbing connection slowly leaks for three weeks before you notice, the insurer often classifies that as maintenance and denies the claim.
Same logic applies to fire damage from unpermitted electrical work, mold from a botched waterproofing job, and structural damage from an unauthorized wall removal.
Spend an hour reading your policy before your first big project, or feed it to artificial intelligence and have it do the work. Call your agent if anything’s unclear. If something isn’t covered, you can buy additional coverage — but only if you know to ask.
One thing before we keep going — the financial world is louder and dumber than ever. Hot takes everywhere. Almost none of it is worth your time. I’ve spent 40+ years cutting through the noise so you don’t have to. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter — 10 seconds, no spam, just the stuff that matters.
7. Failing to document before you disassemble
This one bites every beginner, and it cost me a lot of grief over the years. Take something apart confidently, and an hour later you’re staring at a pile of screws or electrical connections with no idea what came from where.
The fix takes seconds. Before you remove a single fastener, grab your phone … something I should have realized long before I did. Shoot the whole thing from multiple angles. Then shoot each step as you go.
Drop the screws into labeled sandwich bags. Don’t assume you’ll remember how it fits back together. Engineers don’t always design things to come apart the way you’d expect.
8. Forgetting to account for your saw’s kerf
This is one of two on the list I struggled with for years before someone finally set me straight. Know the word “kerf”? I didn’t either.
A kerf is the width of a saw cut, the strip of wood your saw blade chews up and turns into sawdust. A standard circular saw blade is roughly 1/8 inch thick. That means an eighth of an inch is gone from your wood forever once the blade passes through it.
So if you’ve marked a board to cut at 24 inches, where you place the blade matters. Land on the wrong side of the mark and your piece ends up 1/8 inch short. On finish carpentry, that’s a disaster. Always cut on the waste side of the line.
Have I made that mistake? You betcha: See above where I confessed having to buy new materials and start over because I messed up.
9. Caulking an empty tub (yes, really)
Here’s the other one I missed for years. I’ve been caulking tubs empty my whole life — and watching those caulk jobs fail faster than they should have. Turns out the physics is simple.
When you re-caulk around a tub, the tub needs to be full of water. A U.S. gallon of water weighs 8.34 pounds. A standard tub holds 40 to 80 gallons. That’s 330 to 670 pounds of weight pressing down once filled.
That weight makes the tub settle slightly. Caulk an empty tub and the bead can stretch or tear. Fill the tub first, leave it filled while the caulk cures, then drain. Your caulk job will last years instead of weeks.
10. Over-tightening every connection
This one’s counterintuitive, especially with plumbing. Water leaks scare us, so when we install a faucet or replace a sink trap, the instinct is to crank that fitting until our knuckles turn white.
Don’t. Over-torquing creates microscopic cracks in the fitting that can fail days or weeks later — long after you think the job’s done. Same goes for screws and bolts: Max them out and you’ll strip threads or split the material. I’ve done this in my house, on my boat, and just about everywhere else.
The rule: Snug the connection, then stop. Plumbing should be hand-tight plus a small turn with a wrench. If it leaks, then tighten more. Don’t go nuclear on the first pass.
11. Picking a project with a bad return on investment
If part of your reason for DIYing is to add resale value, the project you pick matters as much as how well you execute it. The variations by project are immense. Garage door replacement returns about 268% of cost, while an upscale major kitchen remodel returns only about 36%.
The winners are mostly exterior and modest: garage doors, steel entry doors, minor kitchen refreshes, siding replacements.
The losers? Major kitchen overhauls, bathroom additions, upscale anything. Pools, sunrooms, and luxury master suites typically pay back the worst. And yes, I’ve done most of these things over the years.
Before you swing the first hammer, look up the ROI for your specific project. If you’re going to lose money on resale, at least know that’s the trade you’re making.
12. Refusing to call a pro when the math’s against you
The dirty secret of home improvement: Knowing when to stop DIYing is itself a skill. And it’s more of a money skill than a safety one.
Run the numbers honestly. If a pro charges $500 for a job, and your most realistic mistake-and-rework scenario costs $3,000, you haven’t saved $500. You’ve gambled $500 with terrible odds.
Main electrical panels, gas lines, load-bearing walls, and steep-pitch roofing are pro territory. Period.
Saving $400 on labor isn’t worth a house fire, a gas leak, a fall, or a $20,000 water-damage cleanup. If you can’t pull a permit for it, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. Here’s a useful guide on when to DIY and when to hand it off.
This is a lesson I’ve finally learned, probably more because I’m too old for this stuff now than because I’m wiser.
The bottom line
Most DIYers don’t fail for lack of talent. They fail for lack of patience, humility, and curiosity about what they don’t know — and what they can’t afford to learn the hard way.
Every project takes longer than you think, costs more than you planned, and goes sideways at least once. The fix isn’t to stop doing it yourself (unless you’re like me) — it’s to plan harder, budget smarter, and respect the work.
One last suggestion I’ll leave you with. In the past, I’ve hired a pro to do a job, but then volunteered to assist, so I learned new things. Just don’t be a pest.
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