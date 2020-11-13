Credit Card Secrets the Banks Don’t Want You to Know

3 Bank Accounts With Perks for Customers Age 55 and Older
The less you think about credit and credit cards, the better the lenders like it. Here are some things they don't want you to know, but I do.

Money with Stacy Johnson
Photo by Money Talks News / Shutterstock.com

Hammers, chain saws, axes: all useful tools when used properly, and potentially dangerous as hell in untrained hands.

Credit cards are the same: potentially a useful tool, but when used recklessly, the results can be devastating.

When I was in college back in the 1970s, there were no credit cards on campus. Why? Because to get a credit card, you needed to be creditworthy. In other words, you had to have a job. Back then, credit was a privilege, not a right.

Fast-forward to present day America, however, and banks are falling all over themselves to put plastic in the hands of anyone who can fog a mirror, beginning with unemployed college students.

The banks are anxious to offer credit to the masses at the earliest possible age for one reason: It’s hugely profitable.

In this week’s “Money!” podcast, we’re going to explore the seamy underbelly of credit and talk about some “secrets” about plastic that banks would prefer that you not know. When we’re done, you’re going to be a better borrower.

As usual, my co-host will be financial journalist Miranda Marquit.

Sit back, relax and listen to this week’s “Money!” podcast!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS

Want more information? Check out these resources:

Not familiar with podcasts?

A podcast is basically a radio show you can listen to anytime, either by downloading it to your smartphone or other device, or by listening online.

They’re totally free. They can be any length (ours are typically about a half-hour), feature any number of people and cover any topic you can possibly think of. You can listen at home, in the car, while jogging or, if you’re like me, when riding your bike.

You can listen to our latest podcasts here or download them to your phone from any number of places, including Apple, Spotify, RadioPublic, Stitcher and RSS.

If you haven’t listened to a podcast yet, give it a try, then subscribe to ours. You’ll be glad you did!

About me

I founded Money Talks News in 1991. I’m a CPA, and I have also earned licenses in stocks, commodities, options principal, mutual funds, life insurance, securities supervisor and real estate.

Disclosure: The information you read here is always objective. However, we sometimes receive compensation when you click links within our stories.

View More Articles

