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If you carry a balance on a credit card, the average rate on accounts like yours is now 22.36%. That’s the Federal Reserve’s figure for accounts that were charged interest in the third quarter of 2026 (1).
Americans owe about $1.37 trillion in revolving credit, according to the same Fed report (1). A big chunk of that is costing its owners more than it needs to.
I’m a CPA, and I once served on the advisory board of my local Consumer Credit Counseling Service. At 22%, interest can quietly eat a fixed income, one monthly statement at a time.
Here’s the good news: Federal rules give you some real leverage (2), and many of the charges below are negotiable. You just have to know what to say.
Here are six charges you can often cut or fight, and the exact words to use for each one.
1. Interest on a balance you could shrink
At 22.36%, a $6,000 balance costs about $112 in interest the first month alone.
Pay $150 a month, and you’ll need 75 months, more than six years, to clear it. You’ll hand over about $5,113 in interest along the way. Double the payment to $300, and it’s gone in 26 months, with about $1,577 in interest.
Best way to pay a lower rate? Ask. Call the number on the back of your card and talk to someone.
In a 2016 CreditCards.com survey reported by PBS NewsHour, 78% of those who asked for a lower APR got one (3).
The exact words: “I’ve been a customer for [X] years, and I pay on time. What’s the lowest rate you can give me today?”
If the answer is no, moving the balance may be the better play. FinanceBuzz editors point to a card with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers into 2028, no annual fee and a welcome bonus when you meet the spending requirements.
Before you move a dime, check the transfer fee and the rate that kicks in when the intro period ends. Then pay the balance off before that date. See if this card fits your situation.
2. A penalty rate after one late payment
Pay more than 60 days late, and your card company can raise your rate. But it doesn’t get to keep it there forever.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if your rate went up because you were more than 60 days late, the issuer must put your old rate back after you make six consecutive on-time minimum payments (2).
Don’t assume it happens on its own. Check your statement after the sixth payment.
The exact words: “My rate went up after a late payment. I’ve now made six on-time payments in a row. Please restore my old rate.”
Then set up automatic payments for at least the minimum, so one busy month can’t cost you again.
Quick aside — most internet financial advice comes from people who weren’t alive during the last recession. I’ve been writing about money for more than 35 years. Want rock-solid advice? Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Takes 10 seconds. No fluff. No spam.
3. Late fees you never asked them to drop
Most people never even ask. In the 2016 CreditCards.com survey, only one in five respondents said they’d ever asked their card company to waive a late fee or lower their rate (3).
Those who did ask usually won. The survey found 89% of people who called about a late fee got it reversed (3).
The exact words: “I’ve always paid on time, and this was a one-time mistake. Will you waive the late fee?”
If late payments happen because money runs short before the month does, the real fix is freeing up room in your fixed bills. Your car insurance renewal is a natural moment to compare quotes.
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer quietly pockets the difference. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
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Over 10 million drivers already use it. It’s 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. It won’t sell your info to telemarketers. And it costs you absolutely nothing to check.
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4. “No interest if paid in full” store deals
That furniture or appliance deal promising no interest for 12 months can turn expensive fast.
With these deferred-interest promotions, the CFPB says, if you don’t pay the full balance in time, you’ll be charged interest going back to the date you first made the purchase (4). Miss by a few dollars, and you can owe a year’s worth of interest.
The exact words, before you sign: “If I don’t pay this off in time, will you charge interest back to the purchase date?”
If the answer is yes, divide the price by one month fewer than the promo period, and pay at least that much every month.
If store deals and card balances have already snowballed, and you owe $15,000 or more in unsecured debt, National Debt Relief has a certified debt specialist review your situation. If it can help, it builds a plan and estimates when you could be debt-free.
There’s no upfront fee and no obligation to get started.
5. Cash advances
Using your credit card at an ATM is one of the most expensive ways to borrow.
The CFPB says cash advance fees can be substantial, you’ll commonly pay a higher interest rate, and interest starts as soon as you withdraw the money (5). There’s no grace period.
The exact words: “Can you lower my cash advance limit or turn off cash advances on my card?”
If you need cash in a pinch, a withdrawal from savings, even a small one, beats a cash advance almost every time.
6. Charges you didn’t make
Errors and fraud happen. If you don’t read every statement, you can pay for months without noticing.
To protect your rights, the CFPB says you should send a written billing error notice to the card company within 60 calendar days after the charge appeared on your statement. The company then has 30 days to confirm it received your dispute (6).
The exact words, in writing: “I’m disputing a charge of $[amount] dated [date]. I didn’t authorize it. Please investigate and remove it.”
Keep a copy, and send it to the address your card company lists for billing inquiries, not the one for payments, the Federal Trade Commission says (7).
My take
Don’t wait for your card company to volunteer a lower rate or refund a fee. My read: They’d usually rather keep a customer who pays than lose one.
So make the calls. It takes maybe 20 minutes. Put every dollar you save straight toward the balance, and watch how fast 22% stops being your problem.
The cheapest interest you’ll ever pay is the interest you talk your way out of.
Sources: 1. Federal Reserve; 2. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 3. PBS NewsHour; 4. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 5. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 6. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 7. Federal Trade Commission
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