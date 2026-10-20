Delta Now Offers Free Wi-Fi Across the Pacific. There’s One Catch

Passengers flying across the Pacific on Delta Air Lines can now stay connected without paying for Wi-Fi — even on some of the airline’s longest flights.
Delta announced on Oct. 20 that its free Wi-Fi service is now available across its Asia-Pacific routes, closing the “final coverage gap” in its international network, according to the airline’s news release. The milestone means SkyMiles members can access complimentary connectivity across Delta’s international destinations, regardless of cabin.
“We’re really excited to now turn on the last piece of the global map coverage, which is Asia Pacific,” Delta’s chief marketing and product officer Ranjan Goswami told USA TODAY.
The airline said it has nearly 1,300 Wi-Fi-equipped aircraft, representing more than 95% of its fleet. Delta expects to complete the remaining installations by early 2027, including regional jets and Boeing 717 aircraft.
There are some limitations, though. Goswami said certain flight paths near Alaska could experience connectivity gaps lasting up to 45 minutes, though those routes aren’t currently being used. South Korea and Hong Kong also restrict Wi-Fi usage below 10,000 feet.
Still, passengers so far seem eager to connect. Goswami said more than 70% of travelers used the service during the first week of its unannounced rollout across the Pacific.
Free Wi-Fi Comes With a Catch
Passengers must be SkyMiles members to access complimentary Wi-Fi, but joining Delta’s loyalty program is free. That requirement has also benefited the airline.
“We’ve acquired over 6 million new SkyMiles members since we started this journey,” Goswami said.
Delta has logged more than 195 million Wi-Fi sessions since launching Delta Sync in 2023. Beyond browsing and messaging, members can access entertainment and content from partners including Paramount+, Crunchyroll, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
What’s Next for Delta’s Wi-Fi?
Delta is also upgrading its satellite technology to improve speed and reliability. New Viasat satellites are expanding capacity over the Pacific and the Americas, while Hughes’ hybrid satellite system is being installed on additional aircraft. Delta plans to begin introducing Amazon Leo connectivity in 2028.
But not everyone wants to spend an entire flight online.
“I think choice is critical here, and that’s what we tried to do in our entire customer experience,” Goswami said.
Delta’s expansion comes amid growing competition over in-flight connectivity. United Airlines, which is rolling out Starlink Wi-Fi across its fleet, says the service is now available on more than 635 aircraft, covering nearly half its daily departures.
Reporting by Josh Rivera, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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