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If your homeowners insurance bill keeps climbing, you’re not imagining it.
A January 2025 U.S. Treasury report found that average homeowners insurance premiums per policy rose 8.7% faster than inflation from 2018 to 2022 (1).
For retirees on a fixed income, that’s real money. And your insurance premium isn’t one number you just have to accept.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the group of state insurance regulators, says premiums “vary widely from company to company” (2). The Insurance Information Institute, an industry group, lists a string of discounts and choices that can lower the bill (3).
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I own a home in Fort Lauderdale.
The good news: If you’re paying more than you need to, these are fixes you can usually make yourself. Here are seven to check, and what to do about each one.
1. Not comparing quotes
The simplest step is also the easiest to skip: seeing what other companies would charge for the same coverage.
Because prices for similar coverage can differ so much from one company to the next, the NAIC says “it pays to take the time and effort to shop around” (2).
That used to mean a day on the phone. Now it doesn’t. A free marketplace like Insurify Home Insurance lets you compare quotes from multiple insurers side by side, with no obligation.
If you find a better price for the same coverage, you can switch. If you don’t, you’ll know your current price is competitive. Pull out your policy, then compare home insurance quotes in minutes.
2. Not asking about a retiree discount
According to the Insurance Information Institute, “If you’re at least 55 years old and retired, you may qualify for a discount of up to 10 percent at some companies” (3).
Not every insurer offers it, so it’s worth asking yours. Use these exact words: “I’m retired and over 55. Do you offer a retiree discount, and am I getting it?”
3. Keeping a deductible that’s too low
A low deductible feels safe. But you pay for that safety every year in a higher premium.
The Insurance Information Institute says that if you can afford to raise your deductible to $1,000, “you may save as much as 25 percent” (3).
The key word is afford. Only raise your deductible to an amount you could pay tomorrow from savings without borrowing.
4. Insuring the land under your house
Your home’s market value includes the land it sits on. But a fire or storm doesn’t destroy the land.
The Insurance Information Institute puts it plainly: “don’t include its value in deciding how much homeowners insurance to buy” (3).
What matters is what it would cost to rebuild the house. If your coverage is based on what you paid or what the house would sell for, ask your agent whether it’s set correctly.
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5. Keeping home and auto policies separate
Some insurers give you a break for buying more than one policy from them. The Insurance Information Institute says some companies “will take 5 to 15 percent off your premium if you buy two or more policies from them” (3).
So when you’re pricing your home insurance, price your car insurance, too. Sometimes a bundle wins. Sometimes two separate companies are cheaper. You won’t know until you compare.
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer quietly pockets the difference. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
Insurify cuts that off in two minutes flat. Their platform gets top-rated carriers competing for your business in real time, showing you side-by-side quotes with no hidden “teaser rates” — just your actual lowest price, right now.
Over 10 million drivers already use it. It’s 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. It won’t sell your info to telemarketers. And it costs you absolutely nothing to check.
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6. Skipping safety discounts
Insurers often reward homes that are less likely to have a claim.
The Insurance Information Institute says you can usually get discounts “of at least 5 percent for a smoke detector, burglar alarm or dead-bolt locks” (3). The NAIC suggests asking your insurer whether it offers discounts for dead-bolt locks, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and security systems (2).
The Insurance Information Institute says you may also be able to save by adding storm shutters (3). Ask your insurer which upgrades earn a discount before you pay for them.
7. Never reviewing what you’re paying for
Your life changes in retirement. Your policy often doesn’t.
The Insurance Information Institute recommends reviewing your policy limits and the value of your possessions at least once a year, adding, “But you don’t want to spend money for coverage you don’t need” (3).
Maybe you sold the jewelry, gave the good furniture to the kids or downsized. Make sure your coverage still matches what you own.
My take
You can’t control storms, building costs or what insurers charge across the board. But you can control whether you’re paying more than you have to.
In my view, none of these fixes takes long. Pull out your declarations page, make a few calls, compare a few quotes and ask about every discount on this list.
Just don’t cut coverage you truly need to save a few dollars. The cheapest policy in the world is no bargain if it won’t rebuild your house.
Sources: 1. U.S. Department of the Treasury; 2. National Association of Insurance Commissioners; 3. Insurance Information Institute
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