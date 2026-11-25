Federal investigators posing as ordinary shoppers walked out of a Baltimore Dollar General on April 1 with 59 items.
Five rang up at a different price than the shelf showed, and every one of those mistakes went in the store’s favor, according to the complaint the Federal Trade Commission filed against the chain.
The worst result came from a Cleveland store in January, where 13 of 58 items did not match the shelf.
The FTC and 20 states sued Dollar General on Oct. 26, alleging the company routinely charged more at the register than it advertised. The case is pending, and the claims are allegations, not findings.
Less than three weeks later, Family Dollar agreed to a $63 million settlement over similar complaints.
The dollar amounts per item are small. They add up fast for the households these stores serve. The Dollar General complaint says households earning $35,000 or less bring in 60% of the company’s revenue.
1. Claim your share of the Family Dollar money
The proposed Family Dollar order sets aside $40 million for refunds and $20 million for a customer discount program, with more than $3 million going to the states. The company must post notices about who qualifies in its stores and on its website and app.
Under the proposal, anyone who bought something at Family Dollar between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 1, 2026, may be eligible, and shoppers would have up to 180 days to file once the claim form opens.
The discount program would take 15% off eligible purchases on two consecutive days. None of it starts until a federal judge approves the order, so watch for the notices.
2. Find out whether your state pays you for the mistake
Michigan puts a price on the mistake. Under its scanner law, a shopper with a receipt who tells the store about an overcharge within 30 days, in person or in writing, is owed the difference plus a bonus of 10 times the difference, at least $1 and no more than $5. The store has two days to pay.
If it refuses, the shopper can sue for actual damages or $250, whichever is greater, plus up to $300 in attorney fees.
Other states set their own rules, so a quick search of your attorney general’s consumer pages can tell you what you are owed.
3. Make sure the digital coupon came off
Using a coupon in a store app does not guarantee the register will honor it. The FTC says Family Dollar’s Smart Coupons did not always work at checkout, on top of the shelf-price problems.
Check that each coupon you loaded shows up as its own line on the receipt, and ask before you pay if one is missing.
4. Photograph the shelf tag
A sale tag is easy to dispute once you are standing at the service desk without it. Snap a picture of the tag or the printed ad for anything on sale or anything priced unusually low. It takes seconds, and it settles the argument about what the shelf said, including any end date printed on the tag.
5. Report a store that keeps getting it wrong
State inspectors make unannounced price checks, and complaints help them decide where to look.
North Carolina fined 19 stores in the third quarter of 2026 after inspections found overcharge error rates above the state’s 2% limit. A Family Dollar in New Bern, North Carolina, was fined $5,000 after an error rate of 41.33%. Stores that fail are reinspected every 60 days until they get under 2%.
Many states run similar inspection programs, often through the department of agriculture or consumer affairs. Your report can help the next shopper as much as it helps you.
6. Watch the screen, not the bagging
Errors are easiest to fix while the item is still on the belt. Keep an eye on the display as each item scans, especially sale items, buy-more-save-more deals and anything with a new price tag. If you are shopping with someone else, let them bag while you watch.
7. Speak up before you pay
A cashier or manager can usually correct a price before the sale closes, which is faster than a refund afterward. Point to your photo of the shelf tag and ask for the posted price. Keep the request simple and calm, since the person at the register rarely set the price in the system.
8. Read your receipt before you leave the parking lot
“While we work diligently to ensure retailers are in compliance, we also encourage shoppers to take time to review their receipts and let us know if they find errors,” North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said when announcing the fines.
A two-minute scan in the car beats a second trip back to the store.
Once the receipt is in your hand, it can also earn you something. Get rewarded for the shopping you already do: the Fetch app lets you snap photos of your receipts to earn points on everyday purchases, then redeem those points for gift cards from retailers such as Target, Amazon and Walmart.
A few cents at a time
The net overcharges in the FTC’s undercover Dollar General trips ran from $2.60 to $4.07 per visit. That is pocket change once, and real money for a household that makes the same run every week. The habits above cost nothing, and they work just as well alongside bigger savings, like switching to store brands in the right aisles or comparing prices across stores and apps.
Membership discounts can stretch the budget further, too. AARP is open to nearly any adult, not just people over 50, and members save on everyday purchases such as dining, eyeglasses and prescriptions. Through Dec. 9, AARP is offering its lowest price in two years: $9 a year with a five-year membership, a one-time payment of $45.
The point is to make sure the price on the shelf is the price you actually pay.
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