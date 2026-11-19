Every time you grab the name brand off the shelf, you’re helping pay for the commercial that talked you into it.
That’s not my cynicism talking. That’s how Brian Vines, a deputy director at Consumer Reports, explained it in a WDIV Detroit segment. If a product advertises on TV, the marketing bill is baked into the price.
He also put a number on what switching to store brands is worth — about $5,000 a year for the average family.
CR’s reporting cites the same figure from retail consultant Burt Flickinger III, with a catch worth knowing. His $5,000 is for a family of four that buys sale items every week or store brands whenever practical.
I’ll run more conservative numbers for you below.
Either way, the bigger point stands. Store brands typically cost 25% to 30% less than the names next to them, according to CR, and shoppers have noticed. As of March 2026, nearly a quarter of everything Americans bought at the grocery store was a store brand.
Most store-brand advice sticks to the food aisles. But some of the biggest — and safest — savings are in aisles where federal rules spell out exactly what’s in the box. Here’s where I’d start.
1. Pain relievers, allergy pills and heartburn medicine
This is the easiest switch in the store. For generic drugs, the FDA says the generic must have the same active ingredient as the brand, in the same strength and the same dosage form.
You don’t have to take anyone’s word for it. Flip both boxes over and find the Drug Facts panel. The first line lists the active ingredient and the amount per pill. If those match, you’re buying the same active medicine, minus the famous name.
Two cautions. First, the FDA warns that products with similar brand names can contain different active ingredients, so compare the ingredient, not the name on the front. Second, inactive ingredients like dyes and binders can differ. If you’re sensitive to one, read that list, too.
Not sure two products match? Ask the pharmacist. It costs nothing, and the FDA specifically suggests it. And if prescriptions, not OTC pills, are draining your budget, you can compare prescription savings options here.
2. Mouthwash, body wash and deodorant
The personal care aisle is where the gap gets wide. According to WDIV’s report on CR’s findings, store brands there run 35% to 50% cheaper than name brands — well beyond the typical grocery savings.
CR singled out mouthwash, body wash and deodorant as products where the store version carries the same active ingredients as the big names. In other words, you’re paying a premium for the logo and the scent.
My rule: If it makes a health claim, like fighting cavities or stopping sweat, it lists an active ingredient. Match it, then let the price decide.
3. Sunscreen
Plenty of people don’t realize sunscreen in the U.S. is regulated as a drug, not a cosmetic. That means it carries the same kind of Drug Facts label as your pain relievers — active ingredients, directions and warnings, right there in black and white.
The FDA says to look for “broad spectrum” on the label and an SPF of 15 or higher. That’s the standard to shop for.
A pricey bottle and a store-brand bottle both claiming broad spectrum and the same SPF are making the same promise on the same regulated label.
And remember this one for both the winter ski trip and the summer beach bag.
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4. Vitamins and supplements
Here’s where you have to be smarter, because the rules are looser. According to the National Institutes of Health, supplements don’t need FDA approval before they’re sold, and the FDA doesn’t decide whether they work before they hit shelves.
So a famous name doesn’t buy you much. What does help is a seal from an independent tester. NIH points to three: U.S. Pharmacopeia, NSF International and ConsumerLab.com. A seal tells you the product was made correctly and isn’t tainted with harmful amounts of anything.
That’s your free quality check, and it’s printed right on the bottle. A store-brand multivitamin with one of those seals is a better buy than a pricier name without one.
Just don’t overread it. NIH is clear that the seals don’t guarantee a supplement is safe or effective.
5. Infant formula — after one quick call
Formula isn’t cheap, and part of what you’re paying for is the name on the can. The FDA says most babies do just fine on different brands, store brands included, as long as it’s the same type.
The type is the part you can check yourself. Look at the label for what it’s made from: cow’s milk-based, goat’s milk-based, soy, hypoallergenic or elemental. Matching types is what the FDA is talking about.
The FDA also says any switch should happen only with your pediatrician’s go-ahead and guidance. Nobody loves an extra call, but it’s a quick question for the nurse line or the next checkup.
What you should never do, per the FDA, is make formula at home.
6. Pasta, coffee, orange juice and the rest of the pantry
Yes, the food aisles count, too. Pasta, coffee and orange juice are among the basics where CR found that typical store-brand discount. And cheaper doesn’t have to mean worse.
In CR’s blind taste tests, Kroger’s creamy ranch dressing beat Hidden Valley for under half the cost per serving. Aldi’s condensed chicken noodle soup beat Campbell’s, which cost nearly twice as much.
We’ve covered the food side in detail — including the handful of products where the name brand still wins — in “12 Generic Groceries That Are Identical to Name Brands (and 5 You Should Never Buy).”
Even Vines notes that breakfast cereal is the one aisle where brand loyalty still rules.
One more tip: Compare the price per ounce on the shelf tag. A low price can simply mean a smaller package, which is why you check the unit price.
The CPA math on what switching is really worth
I’ve been covering this type of story for decades, so let’s do this the honest way. That $5,000 is a best case. Many households are smaller, and plenty won’t switch everything.
Here’s a more conservative version. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average household spent $6,491 on groceries in 2025. Suppose you move half of that to store brands and save CR’s typical 25% to 30%. That’s roughly $800 to $975 a year — call it $17 a week.
Now watch what that money can do. Say you invest $900 a year instead of handing it to brand-name marketing departments. At a hypothetical 7% annual return — an assumption, not a prediction, and before taxes or fees — you’d have about $36,900 after 20 years.
And if you do reach $5,000 a year, that’s about $96 a week. Invest that at the same hypothetical 7%, and after 20 years you’d have roughly $205,000 — more than twice the $100,000 you put in.
That’s the difference between buying the name and buying what’s inside. It’s not glamorous, but it’s how wealth gets built: small, boring decisions repeated for years.
Bottom line
Start where the rules are tightest: the medicine cabinet, personal care and sunscreen, where the Drug Facts label tells you exactly what you’re getting. Check for a seal on supplements, call the pediatrician before switching formula, and let blind taste tests settle the pantry.
Then shop at a store that makes those store brands even cheaper. Here’s the cheapest grocery store in every state. The companies running those ads would love for you to keep paying for them. Just say no.
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