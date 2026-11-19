Some say that money cannot buy happiness. It’s true that the thrill of buying material things fades incredibly fast — a psychological process known as hedonic adaptation. But decades of behavioral science confirm that how you spend matters deeply.
Research from Cornell University shows that the anticipation and memories of experiential purchases yield more enduring satisfaction than material goods. Similarly, a landmark study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that using money to buy time provides a profound buffer against the modern sense of time famine.
Having money in retirement gives you more time, choice, and possibility to pursue the things you love.
1. Visit grandkids whenever you feel like it
Being a grandparent is wonderful, but living far away is tough. Money removes the friction of distance. When you have the funds, you can simply book a flight or fill up the gas tank on a random Tuesday just because you miss them. You get to be present for the school plays and the weekend soccer games without stressing over the travel budget.
2. Keep your kids out of debt
One of the heaviest burdens a young adult can carry is student loan debt. Using your wealth to help pay for a child’s education provides them with a massive head start in life. You get to watch them step into their careers and start their own families without dragging thousands of dollars in debt behind them.
3. Eat out every week to skip the chores
Sometimes the best part of a restaurant meal has nothing to do with the food. It is about skipping the grocery store, avoiding the hot stove, and walking away from a sink full of dirty dishes. Paying a restaurant to handle the cooking and the cleanup gives you your evening back to just relax and talk.
4. Enjoy your garden without work
You might love the look of fresh roses and a manicured lawn, but your back and knees might hate the constant weeding. Paying a local service for the heavy landscaping means you get to keep the beautiful view. You get to sit on your patio with a cup of coffee and simply enjoy your yard without a weekend of manual labor.
5. Pursue a hobby just for fun
Money allows you to dive into a passion project purely for the joy of doing it. Whether that means buying quality yarn, investing in woodworking tools, or joining a local golf league, you can fund your interests without feeling guilty. You do not need the hobby to turn into a side business; you can just enjoy the process of creating and playing.
6. Look after your health
Good health dictates your daily mood, and money makes it much easier to maintain. This means paying out of pocket for a great physical therapist to fix a lingering ache, getting a weekly massage, or buying high-quality groceries. When you invest in preventive care, you stay active and capable for much longer.
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7. Spend on friends
Picking up the check for the whole table at dinner is a fantastic feeling. It removes the awkwardness of splitting the bill and lets you treat the people you care about. In fact, research published in Science backs this up, suggesting that spending money on others produces more happiness than spending it on yourself.
8. Volunteer at the local dog shelter
When you do not have to grind for a paycheck every single day, you can trade your time for a cause you actually care about. Spending your Tuesday mornings walking rescue dogs or helping out at the local food bank provides a deep sense of purpose that money alone cannot replicate.
9. Stay in the family home
For many, the physical and financial upkeep of a larger home eventually forces a move. Having enough money means you can afford the property taxes, the new roof, and the yard maintenance required to stay exactly where you are. You get to age in place comfortably in a home that holds decades of memories, without the emotional toll of packing up your life.
10. Have the security of a nest egg
Having money in the bank provides something invaluable: the ability to sleep through the night. When the furnace breaks or a medical bill arrives, having robust cash reserves turns a potential crisis into a mere inconvenience. You do not have to panic, scramble, or put the balance on a high-interest credit card. The problem simply gets solved.
Buying happiness
A well-funded retirement is about more than just paying the bills. When you redirect your focus away from acquiring things and start funding the conveniences, experiences, and connections that actually matter to you, your savings transform into a tool that actively serves your daily life.
Making that money last takes planning. If you have over $100,000 in savings, it may be worth getting professional advice now, so you can relax later. SmartAsset offers a free service that matches you with a vetted, fiduciary advisor in under five minutes.
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