3 Easy Changes That May Cut Stroke and Heart Disease Risk up to 57%

Adding 11 minutes of sleep, 4.5 minutes of brisk activity, and a quarter cup of vegetables to your day sounds almost too simple. But recent research says that combination could cut your risk of a heart attack, stroke or heart failure by 10%.
That’s according to a University of Sydney study of over 53,000 adults published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Researchers tracked participants over eight years, looking at how small, combined improvements to sleep, physical activity and diet affected the risk of major cardiovascular events.
Sleep and activity levels were measured using wearable devices. Diet was assessed through questionnaires. Researchers also accounted for factors that can influence heart problems and strokes — age, sex, smoking and drinking habits.
Previous research has linked sleep, exercise and diet to heart health individually. This study is the first to examine the minimum and optimal combinations of all three needed to produce meaningful cardiovascular benefits.
That distinction matters because these behaviors don’t operate in isolation. Better sleep can make physical activity easier. Exercise improves sleep quality. Diet affects energy levels. The researchers wanted to understand how those interactions play out together in terms of disease risk.
Lead author Nicholas Koemel, a nutritional scientist at the University of Sydney, explains in a summary of the findings:
“We show that combining small changes in a few areas of our lives can have a surprisingly large positive impact on our cardiovascular health. This is very encouraging news because making a few small, combined changes is likely more achievable and sustainable for most people when compared with attempting major changes in a single behavior.”
Key thresholds
The study found two meaningful thresholds. The minimum daily changes associated with a 10% reduction in cardiovascular risk were:
- Sleep: 11 additional minutes per night
- Physical activity: 4.5 additional minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity, such as brisk walking, climbing stairs or carrying groceries
- Diet: An additional quarter cup of vegetables
The optimal combination, linked to a 57% lower risk compared to the least healthy profile in the study, looked like this:
- Sleep: Eight to nine hours per night
- Physical activity: 42 or more minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per day
- Diet: Moderately healthy eating, with plenty of vegetables, fruit, fish and whole grains and limited processed meat and sugary drinks
What this means for you
Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, and researchers are constantly working to identify practical, scalable ways to reduce risk. This study adds to that body of evidence by showing that the bar for meaningful change may be lower than most people assume.
As Koemel noted, “Making even modest shifts in our daily routines is likely to have cardiovascular benefits as well as create opportunities for further changes in the long run.”
For more on simple actions that can improve your overall well-being, see “9 Tiny Habits That Make a Big Impact on Your Health.”
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