Whether it’s time to start studying to improve skills or for a full-on career change — many Americans are watching employment numbers and are stuck on which path to take.
Especially with growing fear over the role of artificial intelligence in the economy and job market.
Employers cited AI in more than 121,000 announced job cuts during the first 10 months of 2026, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. That’s more than double the number of cuts tied to AI in all of 2025.
The fear is real, and politicians see it too. Sens. Mark Warner and Ted Budd introduced a bipartisan bill in April 2026 that, if passed, would have the Department of Labor, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau collect and publish more data on how AI is changing the workforce.
You don’t have to wait for that bill to pass to get an idea of which sectors are contracting versus growing, even if AI’s role isn’t crystal clear. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) provides data on the fastest-growing occupations.
The BLS used existing industry employment data to project what growth could look like a decade from now. Among all occupations collectively, the projected job growth rate for 2025-2035 is 3.5% — which is slower than the 10.9% growth rate recorded over the prior decade, 2015-2025.
Based on the latest BLS numbers, the following jobs are projected to grow the fastest during that period. Most likely can’t be replaced by AI, at least not any time soon.
1. Nurse practitioners
- Employment level in 2025: 336,300 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 474,100 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 137,800 additional jobs — an increase of 41.0%
- Median annual wage: $132,300
Nurse practitioners coordinate patient care and can also provide health care. They work in hospitals, clinics and physicians’ offices and must earn a master’s degree, hold a state license and pass a national certification exam.
2. Solar photovoltaic installers
- Employment level in 2025: 31,100 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 42,400 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 11,300 additional jobs — an increase of 36.5%
- Median annual wage: $53,140
Solar photovoltaic installers assemble, set up and service systems that convert sunlight into energy, like rooftop solar panels. They usually need a high school diploma, but they may take technical classes too. Installers typically get on-the-job training for up to one year.
3. Data scientists
- Employment level in 2025: 275,600 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 371,000 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 95,400 additional jobs — an increase of 34.6%
- Median annual wage: $120,230
Data scientists use various tools and techniques to gather valuable information from data for companies, like patterns and trends. They usually need a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, statistics or computer science. Some employers may require a master’s or doctoral degree.
It may also take some years of working in data analytics before officially becoming a data scientist.
4. Wind turbine service technicians
- Employment level in 2025: 11,800 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 15,300 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 3,500 additional jobs — an increase of 29.5%
- Median annual wage: $64,120
Wind turbine service technicians help repair and maintain wind turbines. They typically work full time and can be on call during weekends and evenings. These technicians usually receive on-the-job training and may also need a postsecondary nondegree award.
5. Medical and health services managers
- Employment level in 2025: 640,400 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 795,500 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 155,100 additional jobs — an increase of 24.2%
- Median annual wage: $123,860
Medical and health services managers do the behind-the-scenes work at health care facilities like hospitals, nursing homes and group medical practices. They do the planning, directing and coordinating of business activities for health care providers.
These managers will need a bachelor’s degree and possibly additional education. They’ll also need some prior work experience in an administrative or clinical role at a health care facility.
6. Physical therapist assistants
- Employment level in 2025: 114,100 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 140,400 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 26,200 additional jobs — an increase of 23.0%
- Median annual wage: $68,380
Physical therapist assistants help patients relearn how to move their bodies and manage pain after an illness or injury. Assistants help set up equipment and handle other tasks, often in a physical therapist’s office or hospital settings.
Physical therapist assistants usually need an associate’s degree and a license or certification.
7. Psychiatric technicians
- Employment level in 2025: 161,500 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 197,500 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 36,000 additional jobs — an increase of 22.3%
- Median annual wage: $45,130
Psychiatric technicians work alongside doctors and nurses to care for patients with mental health conditions. They track patients’ behavior, give medications under medical direction and lead therapeutic activities. Many work in mental health practitioners’ offices, psychiatric hospitals and residential care facilities.
Most need a postsecondary certificate or an associate’s degree in a related field, and some states require a license.
8. Computer and information research scientists
- Employment level in 2025: 38,600 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 47,000 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 8,400 additional jobs — an increase of 21.8%
- Median annual wage: $140,300
Computer and information research scientists find new uses for computing technology, from building programming languages and software systems to designing and testing hardware. Nearly a third work for the federal government, and others work for tech firms and research labs.
Most need a master’s degree in computer science or a related field, and some employers prefer a Ph.D.
9. Occupational therapy assistants
- Employment level in 2025: 52,200 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 63,400 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 11,200 additional jobs — an increase of 21.5%
- Median annual wage: $72,300
Occupational therapy assistants help occupational therapists treat patients. They guide clients through exercises and teach everyday tasks like getting dressed or moving from a bed to a wheelchair. Many work in therapists’ offices, nursing homes and hospitals.
They typically need an associate’s degree from an accredited program and a state license.
10. Ophthalmic medical technicians
- Employment level in 2025: 72,500 jobs in total
- Projected employment level in 2035: 88,000 jobs in total
- Projected employment change, 2025 to 2035: 15,500 additional jobs — an increase of 21.4%
- Median annual wage: $45,570
Ophthalmic medical technicians assist eye doctors with patient care. Their duties can include giving eye exams, administering eye medications and showing patients how to use and care for corrective lenses.
Most need only a high school diploma and learn on the job, though some complete a postsecondary certificate program first.
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