9 Flight Attendant Secrets to Avoid Getting Sick on Your Next Flight

Flight attendants spend their workweek sealed inside flying petri dishes — recycled air, surfaces nobody cleans, hundreds of strangers coughing into a shared cabin. And somehow, most of them almost never call in sick.
The rest of us? We take one round-trip to see the grandkids and come home hacking for a week.
I’ve flown a lot of miles over the years, and after losing a few vacations to in-flight viruses, I finally started researching what the crew actually does. And when I was done, I got some feedback from a good friend who’s been a flight attendant for decades.
Turns out their tricks are mostly simple and cheap, sometimes even free.
Getting sick on a trip isn’t just miserable. It’s expensive. Urgent care visits run $150 to $200 out of pocket. Hotel extensions, rebooking fees, lost prepaid tours, and missed work pile on fast. A single bad cold can torch a four-figure vacation.
So before your next flight, steal these nine habits from the people who fly for a living.
1. Drink water
The air at 35,000 feet is desert-dry. According to the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, cabin humidity typically runs between 10% and 20%, compared to 40% to 50% in most buildings.
The lack of humidity paired with the pressurized cabin air can cause you to lose water. Mild dehydration kicks in after losing only 1.5% of your body’s weight.
Dehydration weakens your immune response. Your nasal passages dry out, your mucous membranes stop trapping pathogens, and suddenly every germ on the plane has a shortcut into your bloodstream.
The fix is laughably simple. The Aerospace Medical Association recommends you drink 8 ounces of water per hour while flying. Buy a big bottle of water past security, ask for refills during the flight, and skip anything that pulls water out of you.
2. Skip the airplane coffee and tea
This one surprised me when I first heard it. The water in the onboard tanks isn’t what you’d call pristine.
A 2026 study by the Center for Food as Medicine and Longevity found many U.S. carriers were still providing potentially unhealthy water that violated federal safety standards, even though the EPA’s Aircraft Drinking Water Rule has been in place since 2011.
The research analyzed more than 35,000 sample locations across 21 airlines and found 949 tested positive for total coliform bacteria — a 2.66% contamination rate — plus 32 Maximum Contaminant Level violations for E. coli.
Coffee and tea are made from that same tank water. The temperature doesn’t always hit the level needed to kill bacteria. Drink bottled water on the plane, period.
3. Wipe down your seat and tray table
You’d think the dirtiest spot on a plane would be the bathroom. You’d be wrong.
A widely cited TravelMath study, reported by Time, found tray tables averaged about 2,155 colony-forming units of bacteria per square inch — more than the overhead air vent, the lavatory flush button, and the seatbelt buckle. That’s more than eight times the bacteria found on lavatory flush buttons.
Cleaning crews get just a few minutes between flights. Tray tables get a real cleaning about once a day, on average. Flight attendants will tell you they’ve watched passengers change diapers on them, rest bare feet on them, and clip fingernails over them.
Carry a small pack of disinfecting wipes. Hit the tray table, the armrests, the seatbelt buckle, and the air vent dial. Takes 30 seconds.
4. Don’t eat directly off the tray table
Even after you wipe it, don’t trust it. A wipe doesn’t sterilize a surface. It just knocks the bacteria count down for a while.
Put your food on a napkin, the wrapper, or a paper plate. Your sandwich shouldn’t touch that table.
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5. Keep your hands off your face
Not every germ reaches you through the air. Plenty hitch a ride on your fingers and slip in through your eyes, nose, or mouth.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has called hand hygiene one of the most important things you can do to avoid getting sick and spreading germs.
Wash your hands with soap and water when you can, and use sanitizer when you can’t. Then keep those hands away from your face.
6. Sleep hard the night before you fly
You can’t out-vitamin a bad night’s sleep.
Research from the University of California, San Francisco, found that people getting six hours of sleep or less were four times more likely to catch a cold they were exposed to than people getting more than seven hours.
That’s a stunning gap. Sleep is the single biggest variable in whether your immune system fights off the bug sitting two rows behind you. Get to bed early the night before a flight, not at 2 a.m. after frantically packing.
7. Wear a mask during boarding and deplaning
I know, nobody wants to hear this one anymore. But hear me out.
The CDC’s Yellow Book notes that cabin air is refreshed 20 to 30 times per hour — much higher than most office buildings — and the HEPA filters capture 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns or larger, including most bacteria and viruses.
In other words, once you’re cruising, the air is surprisingly clean. The risky moments are boarding and deplaning, when the ventilation system isn’t running and you’re packed shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers.
The CDC says that wearing a high-quality, well-fitting mask during boarding and deplaning, when transmission risk is highest, can be effective for minimizing exposure.
A mask for 20 minutes isn’t a big ask, especially if you’re immunocompromised.
8. Eat real food, not airport junk
You can’t fortify your immune system with a Cinnabon and a Bloody Mary.
Flight attendants who fly long-haul routes will tell you they eat clean before a flight — fruit, vegetables, lean protein, whole grains — and they pack their own snacks rather than rely on whatever the airport food court is serving.
Alcohol and caffeine dehydrate you, which lands you right back at problem number one. Skip the airport bar. Save the celebration drink for after you land.
9. Don’t pound the gym right after you land
This one’s counterintuitive, especially if you’re the type who likes to shake off a flight with a hard workout. (Confession: This is definitely not me.)
Veteran cabin crew will tell you the body needs a few hours to rest, rehydrate, and reset before you stress it again. Hammering your system right after a long flight, when you’re already dehydrated and short on sleep, is a fast track to a sore throat by morning.
Walk a bit. Drink more water. Stretch. Save the real workout for tomorrow.
Here’s what a flight attendant says
I had my flight attendant buddy Audrey read this article. She approved of the tips we listed and had this to add:
“When I first started working, I was sick way more often than usual. That’s how long it took for my immune system to build up. The primary way I learned to stay healthy: washing my hands as often as possible, with either hand sanitizer or soap and water.
Personally, I don’t wear a face mask, but I will say this: During the two and a half years of COVID-19, when everyone, including me, wore a face mask, I didn’t get sick once.
As for passengers, control your alcohol intake, because drinks hit you harder at altitude. And DO NOT WALK AROUND BAREFOOT, unless you’d happily do the same in Times Square.”
The bottom line
You don’t need to turn into a germaphobe to fly without paying for it later. You just need to do what the people who fly for a living already do — stay hydrated, stop drinking the tank water, wipe your seat, keep your hands off your face, and sleep before you go.
A cold ruins a trip. A bad flu can wipe out a whole vacation, plus a week of work. For the price of a $4 pack of wipes and a $3 bottle of water, you’re buying yourself real insurance against both.
Want more on staying healthy without spending a fortune? Take a look at the bad habits that increase your flu risk — many of them apply long after you’ve landed.
Safe travels.
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