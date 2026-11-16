Flying for the Holidays Without a REAL ID Costs $45. 6 IDs That Let You Skip the Fee

The Transportation Security Administration screened 3.13 million people on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2025.
Anyone in line this year carrying only a standard, non-REAL ID driver’s license will be referred to a separate identity check that comes with a $45 fee.
In February, TSA said 95% to 99% of travelers were showing a REAL ID or another acceptable ID. The fee, charged since Feb. 1, covers a 10-day travel period, but paying it does not guarantee you will fly.
Travelers whose identity cannot be confirmed are not allowed past the checkpoint.
Children under 18 do not need identification for domestic flights. For adults, something already in a wallet or desk drawer may be enough to skip the fee.
1. An expired REAL ID
TSA accepts expired REAL ID-compliant identification for up to two years after the expiration date, so a license that lapsed in early 2025 could still get you through this holiday season.
Most compliant licenses carry a star in the top corner. Temporary licenses do not count.
2. A Veteran Health Identification Card
The card the VA issues to veterans enrolled in its health care system is on TSA’s list of acceptable IDs. If a veteran’s driver’s license predates REAL ID, it can stand in for a new license at the checkpoint.
3. An enhanced driver’s license or ID
State-issued enhanced driver’s licenses and enhanced IDs, offered by a few states including Michigan, New York and Washington, are accepted. They are designed for land and sea border crossings with Canada and Mexico, and TSA accepts them at airport security as well.
4. A Global Entry or NEXUS card
Homeland Security trusted traveler cards, including Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST, are all accepted.
TSA PreCheck membership alone does not help here, because PreCheck does not come with a card to show.
5. Military and tribal IDs
Defense Department IDs, including those issued to dependents, are acceptable, as are photo IDs from federally recognized tribal nations and enhanced tribal cards. Permanent resident cards and federal employee PIV cards are also accepted.
6. A passport or passport card
A U.S. passport and the wallet-size passport card both clear security for domestic flights. Anyone who would rather not carry a passport book on a family trip can apply for the card, but check the State Department’s current processing times before counting on a new one arriving in time.
If you have to pay, pay before you leave home
TSA urges travelers to pay online before reaching the airport. You enter your legal name and travel start date, and someone else can pay on your behalf as long as you enter your information correctly.
Debit and credit cards, valid bank accounts, Venmo and PayPal are accepted. Cash is not. At the checkpoint, show the receipt along with whatever government-issued ID you have.
“This fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, not the taxpayer,” said Adam Stahl, who was serving as TSA deputy administrator when the fee was announced in December 2025.
Verification averages 10 to 15 minutes but can take 30 minutes or more, and travelers who are cleared still face extra screening, including a pat-down and a search of carry-on bags.
On a holiday weekend, half an hour can mean the difference between making a flight and rebooking with an airline credit, or arriving at the gate with no time to spare to wipe down a germy tray table.
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