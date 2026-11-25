About 303,000 homes were somewhere in the foreclosure process at the end of September 2026, up 37% from a year earlier and the most since early 2019, data from financial data firm ICE shows.
The number of loans 90 or more days past due was up 21% over the same stretch.
The trend shows up in New York Fed figures, too. The annualized share of mortgage balances moving into serious delinquency rose to 1.60% in the third quarter of 2026, from 1.28% a year earlier.
That is still low by historical standards, but it is moving the wrong way.
Falling behind does not have to end in losing the house. Federal servicing rules build in time, and most of the help below costs nothing.
1. Call before the first missed payment
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau tells homeowners to call the servicer as soon as you know a payment will be short. That’s the company you send your mortgage payment to, which may not be the lender that made the loan.
The servicer has to reach out anyway. Federal rules require it to try to make live contact by the 36th day of a delinquency and send a written notice describing your options by the 45th day.
Calling first lets you start the conversation before late fees and credit damage pile up.
2. Use the 120-day window
A servicer generally cannot make the first foreclosure notice or filing until the loan is more than 120 days delinquent.
That rule exists so borrowers have time to apply for help. At the end of September 2026, 579,000 loans were 90 or more days past due but not yet in foreclosure, according to ICE.
Treat those four months as a deadline, not a cushion. The earlier the paperwork goes in, the more options remain on the table.
3. Send a complete application, not just a phone call
Help usually depends on a complete loss mitigation application, the servicer’s package for evaluating a struggling borrower. If you submit a complete application more than 37 days before a scheduled foreclosure sale, the servicer generally cannot move ahead with the sale while it reviews you, with limited exceptions.
Ask exactly which documents count as complete, send them in a way you can track, and keep copies of everything. A missing pay stub can leave an application incomplete for weeks.
4. Bring in a free housing counselor
HUD-approved housing counselors can build a plan and deal with the servicer on your behalf at no charge. Call (800) 569-4287 and enter your ZIP code to find one nearby.
The CFPB is blunt about the alternative: “You should not have to pay anyone to help you avoid foreclosure.”
Anyone asking for an upfront fee to save your house is a reason to hang up.
5. If you have an FHA loan, ask about a partial claim
FHA rewrote its help for struggling borrowers effective Oct. 1, 2025. Servicers now need less financial documentation, and borrowers generally must complete a three-month trial plan before getting a permanent fix. Most borrowers can receive only one permanent option every 24 months.
A partial claim is a no-interest loan from FHA that requires no monthly payments and generally comes due when the mortgage is paid off. Lifetime partial claim help is capped at 30% of the unpaid principal balance at the time of the first claim, so earlier assistance can shrink what is left.
6. If you have a VA loan, ask whether VA will cover the missed payments
The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new partial claim program on June 15, 2026. After a three-month trial period, the servicer can bring a delinquent loan current without raising the monthly payment, and the advanced amount is repaid when the home is sold, refinanced or paid off.
Servicers must be fully compliant by Nov. 28, 2026. A veteran who was turned away before the program launched may want to ask again.
7. Find out whether escrow caused the jump
Sometimes the problem is not the loan but the taxes and insurance bundled into it. Research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas links higher home insurance premiums to more missed mortgage payments.
When an escrow shortage equals a month’s escrow payment or more, the servicer can either let it stand or spread repayment over at least 12 months. It cannot demand the whole amount at once.
If property taxes drove the increase, it may be worth challenging your assessment and checking for property tax breaks for older homeowners you have not claimed.
8. At 62 or older, compare a reverse mortgage
For older homeowners with substantial equity, a federally insured reverse mortgage can pay off the existing loan at closing and replace it with one that does not require monthly mortgage payments.
You must be 62 or older, meet with a HUD-approved counselor and be able to pay off the current balance, whether from your own funds or the loan proceeds.
You still have to keep up with property taxes, insurance and maintenance, and you cannot owe federal debt such as back income taxes, though reverse mortgage money can pay it off.
It also helps to understand what your heirs will face before you sign.
9. Sell on your own terms before a sale date
If keeping the house no longer works, selling it yourself can preserve more of your equity than a forced sale. One homeowner who owed his HOA $977 lost the house at a sheriff’s sale, where the HOA bought it for $8,172.
If you owe more than the home would sell for, ask the servicer whether it will approve a short sale or a deed in lieu of foreclosure. A counselor can help you weigh either one against staying put.
Open every envelope from the servicer
The letters that arrive in the first 45 days of a delinquency spell out the options and the deadlines that come with them. Setting them aside unread can burn through the window the rules were written to give you.
Open each one, write down every date in it and get a counselor on the phone before the 120th day arrives.
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