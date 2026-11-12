6 Property Tax Breaks Retirees Miss. One Can Freeze Your School Taxes

Property tax bills are landing right now. In California, the first installment came due Nov. 1 and turns delinquent after Dec. 10. In Texas, most bills have to be paid by Jan. 31.
And here’s what bugs me: A lot of retirees will pay those bills in full when they didn’t have to.
Not because they did anything wrong. Because the breaks built for them almost never show up on their own. You have to know they exist, find the right form and file it before a deadline nobody mails you.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I’ve watched this play out for decades. The tax collector will gladly take whatever you don’t claim. Here are six breaks worth checking before your next bill.
1. The basic homestead exemption you never filed
Many states knock something off the taxable value of the home you live in. But in many places, it isn’t automatic. If you moved in retirement — downsized, relocated, bought a condo near the grandkids — the break from your old house didn’t follow you.
In Texas, school districts are required to exempt $140,000 of a homestead’s value, according to the Texas Comptroller. The usual deadline to apply is before May 1, and if you bought after Jan. 1, you may still get the exemption for part of the year.
California’s version is smaller: $7,000 off taxable value. But it takes one filing with your county assessor, and then it’s yours, according to the state’s Board of Equalization.
Small or large, it’s money you’re owed. Look at your bill. If you don’t see a homestead exemption listed, call the assessor this week.
2. A bigger exemption once you turn 65
Many states pile a second exemption on top of the first once you hit a certain age, and again, you usually have to ask.
Texas requires school districts to give homeowners 65 or older, or disabled, an extra $60,000 exemption. Run the numbers. At a school tax rate of $1 per $100 of value — yours may be higher or lower — that’s $600 a year. Over 10 years of retirement, $6,000.
Illinois offers a Senior Citizens Homestead Exemption for those 65 and up that cuts assessed value by as much as $8,000 in Cook County and its neighbors, and $5,000 elsewhere, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Veterans with a service-connected disability should look even harder. Texas gives a full exemption on the homestead of a veteran rated 100% disabled. In Illinois, a rating of 70% or more exempts the first $250,000 of assessed value, and ratings from 30% to 69% get a smaller break.
3. A freeze that stops the bill from climbing
This is the one I’d check first, because it compounds.
When you qualify for the Texas over-65 exemption, your school taxes get a ceiling. It’s generally locked at the amount of school tax you owed the year you first qualified, according to the Texas Comptroller. Your home’s value can soar, and that slice of your bill generally stays put.
Counties, cities and junior college districts in Texas can adopt their own ceilings, too. And if you move to another Texas home, you may be able to bring a proportionate share of the ceiling with you.
A widow or widower 55 or older can generally keep the ceiling on the same home, if certain conditions are met.
Illinois has a Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze for homeowners 65 and older. For taxable year 2026, payable in 2027, household income has to be $75,000 or less, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
But read the fine print. As the Cook County Assessor points out, it freezes your home’s assessed value, not your actual bill — tax rates can still rise. And you have to reapply every year.
A quick nudge — when it comes to money, the best day to get smart was 20 years ago. The second-best is today. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and start now. Takes 10 seconds, costs nothing, and could change your retirement.
4. Deferral: Let the bill wait until the house sells
If you’re house-rich and cash-poor, some states will let you put off paying property taxes and settle up later.
California’s Property Tax Postponement program is open to homeowners who are at least 62, blind or disabled, with household income currently listed at $55,181 or less and at least 40% equity in the home, according to the State Controller’s Office.
The postponed taxes accrue interest of 5% a year. The bill comes due when you sell, move out or die without an approved surviving spouse.
Applications run from Oct. 1 to Feb. 10. Funding is limited and handed out first come, first served.
Illinois runs a similar deferral for those 65 and older who meet income rules. The total deferred, interest and fees included, can’t top 80% of your equity.
Understand the trade: This is a loan against your house, secured by a lien.
It shrinks what your heirs inherit. But at California’s 5%, it can beat a credit card or a forced sale.
5. A rebate check tied to your income
Some states don’t cut the bill. They send you money back after you pay it. These are often called circuit breakers, because they kick in when property taxes eat too much of a modest income.
Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program pays up to $1,000, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. It’s open to homeowners and renters 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 or older, and people with disabilities 18 or older.
This year’s income limit is $48,110. Rebates scale down as income rises, bottoming out at $380. That’s still real money — the top rebate works out to about $83 a month.
Here’s the urgent part: The deadline is Dec. 31, 2026. Applying is free. More than 513,000 people collected rebates in 2025, and the state says thousands of eligible residents still haven’t applied.
Don’t pay anyone to file this for you. If someone asks for a fee, walk away.
6. An appeal of your assessed value
Every break above works off your home’s assessed value. If that number’s too high, you overpay on everything.
Deadlines are short and easy to miss. In Texas, most protests have to be filed by May 15, or 30 days after your appraisal notice arrives, whichever is later.
In California, the regular appeal window runs from July 2 to either Sept. 15 or Nov. 30. The later date applies if your county assessor mails assessment notices to every property owner.
Pull your property record from the assessor’s website now, while you’re not up against a deadline.
Make sure the square footage, bedroom count and condition are right, then compare your value to similar homes nearby. If you’d rather have help building the case, you can see what’s involved on our property tax appeals page.
Bottom line
Property tax relief is local. Rules, amounts and deadlines change from state to state and county to county, so the examples above are a map, not a promise.
Your move is simple: Go to your county assessor’s website, find the exemptions page and read every program with “senior,” “65,” “homestead,” “veteran” or “disabled” in the name. Then check your state revenue department for rebates and deferrals.
If you’re retiring somewhere new, check before you buy. Some states are far more generous to older homeowners than others, as this rundown of “13 States That Offer Property Tax Exemptions for Retirees” shows.
And property taxes aren’t the only money left sitting out there. Older Americans miss out on billions in benefits every year — here’s how to claim your share.
Nobody’s going to hand you this money. But an hour of reading could keep hundreds of dollars a year in your pocket, every year you own your home.
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