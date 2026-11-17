Every fall, millions of workers click through their benefits enrollment, check the box for the free life insurance and move on. Family protected. Done.
Maybe not.
That free policy is a genuinely useful perk, and I’d never tell anyone to turn it down.
But the state insurance regulators who write the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ life insurance buyer’s guide say the payout from employer coverage usually comes up short of what a family needs.
The size of the check isn’t the only issue, either. There’s also what happens when you leave or retire, plus a tax rule that shows up on your W-2.
Here are five things worth checking while your benefits paperwork is in front of you. And if you’re weighing medical plans at the same time, here’s how to compare employer health plans as costs climb.
1. Basic coverage is often one or two times your pay
As of March 2026, 59% of private-industry workers had access to life insurance through work, and 98% of those offered it signed up, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course they did. It’s usually free or close to it.
The real question is how much it pays.
A BLS analysis of 2010 data found that 58% of private-industry participants had coverage set as a multiple of their earnings — and for most of them, that multiple was one times pay. For workers with a flat-dollar benefit instead, the median was $15,000.
Now run the numbers. If you earn $60,000 and your coverage is one times salary, your family gets $60,000. That’s about one year of your paycheck.
If your spouse would still be paying the mortgage and raising the kids 10 or 15 years from now, a single year’s pay won’t stretch far.
The NAIC suggests sizing coverage around the costs that keep coming after you’re gone: keeping the family housed and fed, getting the kids through school and clearing the mortgage. Add those up, subtract what you’ve already saved, and compare the result with the number on your benefits statement.
2. Coverage over $50,000 counts as taxable income
Here’s a line on your W-2 worth understanding. As a CPA, I’d call it one of the most overlooked numbers on the form.
The IRS generally lets your employer give you up to $50,000 of group-term life insurance tax-free. Above that, the value of the extra coverage gets added to your wages. Not the death benefit — the cost of the coverage, figured from a table in IRS Publication 15-B.
That table assigns a monthly cost to every $1,000 of coverage, and the cost climbs with age:
- 15 cents a month if you’re 45 to 49
- 43 cents at 55 to 59
- 66 cents at 60 to 64
- $1.27 at 65 to 69
Say you’re 55 and your employer covers you for $150,000, or two and a half times a $60,000 salary. The first $50,000 is excluded, leaving 100 units of $1,000. At 43 cents each per month for 12 months, that’s $516 added to your taxable wages for the year.
At 62, the same $150,000 of coverage adds $792. You never see that money, but it counts as income anyway. It’s also subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes, and anything you pay toward the coverage yourself reduces the amount.
You’ll find it on your W-2 in box 12, marked with code C. It’s no reason to drop the coverage — a tax on $516 is a small price for $150,000 of protection. But it explains why your W-2 wages can include money you never received.
A quick nudge — when it comes to money, the best day to get smart was 20 years ago. The second-best is today. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and start now. Takes 10 seconds, costs nothing, and could change your retirement.
3. Find out what happens when you leave or retire
Group coverage is tied to the job. The NAIC’s guide warns that the policy may not follow you out the door.
Some plans let you keep protection, usually by converting the group coverage to an individual policy. The Virginia Retirement System, for example, gives workers who leave before they’re eligible to retire 31 days from their last day on the job to convert, with no proof of good health required.
That matters if you’ve developed a health condition that would make buying new coverage hard.
But read the terms. Maryland’s insurance regulator noted in a 2015 consumer guide — written for workers whose employer ends its group plan, not for people leaving a job — that a converted policy is priced on your age and the coverage amount.
The insurer needn’t offer term coverage, even if you had term before. If you’re healthy, it suggested shopping around.
Retirement is its own fork in the road, and what happens depends on your plan. Federal workers are a clear example.
Retirees who land in the default option of the federal employees’ program see basic coverage drop 2% a month, beginning at 65 or retirement, whichever comes later, until only a quarter is left. A $100,000 policy ends up at $25,000.
So ask HR three questions: Does my coverage continue after I retire, and at what amount? Can I convert it or keep it some other way if I leave? How long do I have to decide?
If your spouse is counting on your income after you’re gone, it’s also worth reading about a pension that dies with the worker.
4. Compare extra coverage at work with a policy of your own
Some plans, including the federal one, also let you buy extra coverage on top of the basic amount. It’s convenient, and the price per thousand dollars of coverage can look tiny.
Just understand how that price can change. Supplemental group coverage may be priced in age bands, with the rate stepping up as you move into an older band. Check your plan’s rate sheet.
The federal program again offers a public example. Under the Office of Personnel Management’s rate table, $100,000 of its Option B coverage costs $15.20 a month for a worker 45 to 49. At 60 to 64, the same $100,000 runs $95.30 a month — more than six times as much.
That doesn’t make workplace coverage a bad deal. But it’s worth comparing with an individual term policy, which belongs to you and doesn’t depend on keeping your job.
If you’d like to see what a policy of your own might cost, a tool like this life insurance comparison lets you compare quotes for the amount you need. Then put those numbers next to your workplace rate for the same amount.
5. The beneficiary form beats your will
This one can undo everything else.
Life insurance pays whoever is named on the beneficiary form. For federal workers, OPM states that a will can’t override the designation.
The U.S. Supreme Court showed how much weight that form carries in 2001. In Egelhoff v. Egelhoff, a Boeing employee had named his wife as beneficiary of his workplace life insurance. They divorced, and roughly two months later he died. His ex-wife, still on the form, collected the $46,000.
His children argued that a Washington state law canceled an ex-spouse’s designation automatically after divorce. The court ruled that federal benefits law (ERISA) overrode the state statute. The beneficiary form beat the divorce law.
It’s the same lesson behind the family whose dad’s 401(k) still went to his ex-wife. Paperwork you signed years ago can outrank what you want today.
The fix costs nothing. The NAIC notes that a policy owner can change beneficiaries for free, and it recommends reviewing them every few years and after big life events.
Log in to your benefits portal, check the primary and backup names on every policy, and see how asset titles and beneficiaries can spare your heirs from probate.
If your will and your beneficiary forms haven’t been reviewed together in years, here’s a place to start with estate planning.
Bottom line
The free life insurance at work is a good benefit. It just isn’t a plan.
Pull up your benefits summary and check five things: how much coverage you have, what it adds to your taxable wages, what happens when you leave or retire, what any extra coverage will cost as you age and whose name is on the beneficiary form.
Open enrollment is a natural time to look. Twenty minutes with your benefits portal could spare your family a lot of grief.
Add a Comment