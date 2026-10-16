Get a Free Dunkin’ Bat Cup Sleeve Today. Here’s How

Dunkin’ is going batty and giving away a freebie as we near Halloween.
On Friday, Oct. 16, the chain will give away a limited-edition Dunkin’ Bat Cup Sleeve for free with any order of the new Berry Battie Daydream Refresher.
The drink itself is a spooky concoction. It is a purple drink that combines berry, clementine and blueberry flavors with oat milk.
Here’s what to know about the free sleeve and other Halloween menu offerings at Dunkin’.
How Can You Get a Free Drink Sleeve?
To get a sleeve, fans must order the Berry Battie Daydream Refresher at participating Dunkin’ locations. The offer is limited to one cup sleeve per order.
What Does the Sleeve Look Like?
The sleeve is black, with “Dunkin'” written down the center in white. On the back of the sleeve are two metallic purple bat wings.
Return of Spidey D, Munchkins Halloween Bucket
The new drink Berry Battie Daydream Refresher debuted on the Dunkin’ menu Oct. 14, alongside fan favorites Spider Donut (a.k.a. Spidey D) and the Halloween Munchkin buckets.
The Spider Donut, or Spidey D, has returned. It is a Chocolate-Glazed Munchkin Donut Hole Treat that sits at the center of a doughnut topped with purple frosting. Chocolate icing makes up the spider’s legs, while white icing makes up the eyes.
It first went viral years ago, when Dunkin’ began making posts starring the doughnut.
The Munchkin Buckets are also back. Customers can purchase the bucket, which will include a random assortment of 50 Munchkins.
This year, the bucket features a new design. It’s not only purple, but it will also glow in the dark for the first time.
The doughnut and Munchkin Bucket pricing will vary by location, according to Dunkin’.
Other Halloween Menu Drinks at Dunkin’
On Sept. 30, Dunkin’ introduced several new drinks to its menu, all inspired by the spooky Halloween season, according to USA TODAY’s previous reporting. It also added a ghoulish twist to its Marshmallow Cold Foam, turning it purple.
Dunkin’s seasonal menu includes the following drinks:
- Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero: Apple flavors mixed with sparkling water
- Midnight Apple Dunkin’ Zero: Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero mixed with blackberry flavor
- Candy Kiss Dunkin’ Zero: Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero mixed with tropical mango flavor
- Orchard Twist Dunkin’ Zero: Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero mixed with peach flavors
- Sour Apple Energy: Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero mixed with lemonade and topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam
- Dark Spell Daydream Refresher: Daydream Refresher with berry, clementine and blueberry flavors mixed with oat milk and topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam
- Terror-misu Cloud Latte: Iced latte with espresso and tiramisu flavors, and layers of the Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam, topped with hot chocolate powder
- Franki Matcha: Sweetened matcha green tea combined with whole milk and vanilla flavor, and topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam
- Creepy Crawler Coffee Chiller: Frozen coffee blended with tiramisu flavors, a drizzle of Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam and toppings of whipped cream and mocha drizzle
- Midnight Potion Refresher: Berry Clementine Refresher mixed with green tea
- Werewolf Punch Refresher: Punch-inspired drink that mixes blackberry, clementine, mango and pineapple flavors with lemonade
- Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee: Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and cream mixed with tiramisu and toasted almond flavors
Spooky Savings at Dunkin’
The coffee chain will also offer numerous promotions fans can take advantage of throughout the rest of the month.
Through Oct. 26, Dunkin’ Rewards members can receive four times the bonus points when they order ahead on Mondays, while Boosted Status members will receive an additional 100 points when they place an order after 1 p.m. through Oct. 31.
Julia Gomez is a Trending reporter for USA TODAY and covers space phenomena, scientific studies and natural disasters. Connect with her on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at [email protected]
Add a Comment