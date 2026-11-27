In December 2025, investigators with the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center announced the arrests of three men accused of stealing an estimated $14 million through gift cards sold in stores from Dallas-Fort Worth to the Gulf Coast.
Investigators believe the scheme began in May 2025.
The center calls the method “gift card cloning.”
Thieves take unactivated cards from a store display, open the packaging, copy the card number, reseal the package, and put it back. Then they wait for a shopper to pay for it. Once the cashier loads money onto the card, the balance belongs to whoever has the number.
The Federal Trade Commission says a scammer “can get any money you put on a gift card,” even without holding the physical card. By the time the recipient tears off the wrapping paper, the balance may already be zero.
Gift card fraud of all kinds is big business. AARP, citing FTC data, reports at least $233 million was stolen through gift card-related scams in 2025, based on more than 35,000 reports. That figure covers more than tampering.
It also includes cons in which victims are told to pay with gift cards, part of a larger toll that has pushed scam losses for Americans 60 and older past $3 billion.
What a tampered card looks like
Start with the packaging. AARP shares warning signs from the Retail Industry Leaders Association: cuts, tears, unusual marks, loose stickers, or extra layers on the package. The Texas center tells shoppers to look for excess glue or damage.
Then check the back of the card. If the area covering the PIN or access code looks scratched or has a new sticker over it, the FTC advises telling a cashier or manager.
The agency adds that thieves may tamper with cards in batches, so one suspicious card is a reason to shop at a different store, not just to grab the next card on the peg.
Where you buy matters as much as what you buy
Cards that sit on an open rack are the easiest to tamper with. The D.C. attorney general’s office has advised buying cards that are locked away rather than displayed, and AARP suggests buying directly from the business that issues the card.
Some retailers have changed how cards work at checkout. Target, for example, adds the access code at the register rather than printing it on the card, which leaves a thief at the display with nothing useful to copy.
When you buy several cards, AARP recommends making sure each one is scanned at the register.
Pay with a credit card and keep the receipt
“You get the most protections when you pay with a credit card,” the FTC says. It also advises holding on to both the card and the receipt, which you will need if you have to prove what you paid and when. Tucking the receipt into the holiday card gives the recipient the same proof.
With holiday spending forecast to top $1 trillion, a stack of gift cards can add up to a big line on a December statement, which makes the dispute rights that come with a credit card worth having.
Check the balance, but only on the official site
A quick balance check a few days after buying can reveal a drained card while you still have time to act. Use only the website or phone number printed on the card itself, not a site that turns up in a search or a link in a text message.
If the money is already gone
Call the company that issued the card right away. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency notes that some companies may be able to freeze the remaining balance if you report the theft quickly. Then report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Tell local police if you suspect the card was tampered with in a store.
“The sooner you report, the better,” the FTC says. A drained gift card rarely announces itself. The first sign is often a declined purchase weeks after the holiday, by someone who has no idea who sold it or where the receipt went.
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