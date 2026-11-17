Retailers expect shoppers to spend $1.013 trillion in November and December, a 4.2% increase over 2025 that would push the season past $1 trillion for the first time, according to the National Retail Federation.
Holiday sales in 2025 totaled $972 billion.
Many households are already leaning on credit. In a Harris Poll survey for NerdWallet taken in early October, 38% of adults said they will need to rely on credit for at least some expenses.
Baby boomers were the least likely to say so, at 17%.
For anyone who does carry a balance into the new year, the cost depends less on what was bought than on how it was paid for.
1. Know which kind of offer you are getting
Store cards and many retail financing offers use deferred interest. Pay off the whole purchase before the promotion ends and you owe nothing extra. Leave even a small amount unpaid, and interest is charged all the way back to the day of the purchase.
In a 2017 warning to retail card issuers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said these promotions “may surprise consumers with high, retroactive interest charges after the promotional period ends.” The agency noted that store card rates generally ran about 25%.
That matters because 32% of people who took on holiday debt in 2025 used store credit cards, according to a LendingTree survey taken in December.
A card with a true introductory rate works differently. When the promotion ends, the regular rate applies to whatever balance is left, with no back-charged interest.
This card offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers into 2028, along with a $200 welcome bonus when you meet spending requirements, up to 5% cash back on everyday purchases and no annual fee.
2. Rewards disappear fast on a carried balance
Commercial banks charged an average of 22.36% on credit card accounts that were assessed interest in the third quarter of 2026, Federal Reserve data shows.
At that rate, a single month of interest on $1,223, the average holiday debt in the LendingTree survey, comes to roughly $23. Earning 2% cash back on the same purchases produces about $24. One month of carrying the balance erases nearly all of the reward, and every month after that is a loss.
Cash back and points pay off only when the bill is paid in full.
3. Price the payoff before the sales start
In the LendingTree survey, 63% of those who borrowed expected to need three months or longer to pay off their holiday debt.
Spread over six months at 22.36%, the same balance adds roughly $80 in interest. Over 12 months, it is about $150. Your own card’s rate and payments will change the exact numbers, but the pattern holds: the longer it takes, the more the gifts cost.
A workable cap is the amount you can repay by the February statement without shortchanging regular bills. If monthly debt payments already eat a large share of income, the 40% line the Federal Reserve tracks offers a quick way to check where your budget stands.
4. Keep buy now, pay later plans from stacking up
Pay-in-four loans are small one at a time, and easy to multiply.
A CFPB analysis of 2022 lending found that about 63% of borrowers had more than one loan open at the same time at some point during the year, and 33% borrowed from more than one company. In the LendingTree survey, 35% of those with holiday debt used buy now, pay later.
Put every installment date on one calendar before the first package arrives. If payments come out of a checking account automatically, make sure the money will be there, since a short balance can trigger overdraft fees on top of any late charge.
5. Clear the 2025 balance first
Among people who took on holiday debt in 2025, 41% were still paying off debt from the holidays before, according to LendingTree.
New charges piled on an old balance stretch the payoff further. If a 2025 balance is still sitting on a high-rate card, moving it to a card with 0% intro APR on balance transfers into 2028 could stop the interest while you pay it down.
Balance transfers usually carry a fee, so compare that cost with the interest you would otherwise pay.
Shop with the February statement in mind
The cheapest holiday is the one paid off before spring. Decide the total before shopping and keep deferred-interest deals paid on schedule. Also, buy gifts you’re unsure about from stores with generous return policies, so if one misses the mark, it can go back before the bill comes due.
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