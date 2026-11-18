You lean into the bathroom mirror and there it is: another silver strand. Then three more.
Most of us treat that as a cosmetic problem. But your hair can also tell you something about what’s going on inside, and some of it’s worth learning.
In 2025, a mouse study out of Japan made headlines by tying gray hair to cancer. That sounds like a reason to worry. Some people read it as a reason to relax. Both reactions miss the point.
I’m a money guy, not a doctor, but I’ve spent decades separating headlines from research. And in this case, I’ve got a dog in the fight. I’ve been gray since my late 40s.
Here’s what going gray can tell you, and the one thing it can’t.
1. Mostly, it says you have your parents’ genes
Start with the calm news. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the average person’s hair starts turning gray sometime between 30 and 50. If Mom or Dad went gray early, you might too.
Cleveland Clinic says age is the most likely explanation. If you’re 45 and graying gradually, like your parents did, that’s probably not a symptom. It’s a birthday.
One thing you can’t do is reverse it with a pill. The AAD says there’s currently no effective medical treatment that restores color. And plucking won’t help. The hair comes back gray, and repeated plucking can thin your hair.
2. In mice, gray hair can mean damaged cells bowed out
Here’s the study behind the headlines. Researchers at the University of Tokyo tracked the stem cells that supply hair pigment in mice. Their findings ran in the journal Nature Cell Biology in October 2025.
When those cells suffered a certain kind of DNA damage, they matured for good and then disappeared from the follicle, according to the university’s announcement. No more pigment, so the hair went gray.
But when exposed to certain cancer-causing chemicals, the same cells did the opposite. They kept multiplying instead of bowing out.
Professor Emi Nishimura, whose team did the work at the university’s Institute of Medical Science, calls graying and melanoma “divergent outcomes of stem cell stress responses.” Two endings, same stressed cells.
Remember: That’s mice, not people, and one study.
3. Stress may be part of the story — in mice, anyway
You’ve probably heard that stress turns your hair gray. There’s at least some biology behind the idea.
In a 2020 study published in Nature, Harvard researchers found that stress in mice kicked on the nerves behind the fight-or-flight response. Those nerves released a chemical called norepinephrine, which burned through the pigment stem cells in hair follicles, according to the Harvard Gazette.
“Once they’re gone, you can’t regenerate pigments anymore,” said senior author Ya-Chieh Hsu, then an associate professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at Harvard.
The AAD says stress is known to hasten signs of aging, gray hair included. But nobody can tell you how much of your gray came from your job, your kids or your genes.
Don’t panic over every stressful week. If you needed one more reason to manage stress, though, here it is.
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4. Smoking is linked to graying sooner
Cleveland Clinic says research has tied smoking to graying early, possibly through damage to the cells that make pigment.
The AAD includes not smoking on its short list of habits that may help delay gray hair. Note the hedge: “may.”
If you smoke and you’re going gray early, treat it as a warning light in the mirror. The damage you can’t see is worse.
5. Graying early can point to something a blood test can catch
This is the item worth acting on. Researchers generally call graying premature if it starts before age 20 in white people, before 25 in Asian people and before 30 in people of African descent, according to a 2017 paper in the Indian Journal of Dermatology.
That same small study, of 71 patients, found early graying was linked to low vitamin B12 and to an underactive thyroid. Cleveland Clinic adds low iron to the list, plus conditions like vitiligo and alopecia that can turn hair gray or white.
When to get it checked: The gray started unusually young, came in as white patches or alongside bald spots, or arrived with other symptoms that worry you. Ask your primary care doctor about basic blood work.
The AAD says treating an underlying condition may sometimes let color return, though more research is needed.
If you take common medications like metformin or an acid reducer, read why two of America’s most common pills can drain your B12.
6. What it doesn’t say: You’re safe from skin cancer
If a gray hair is a damaged cell bowing out, does a full head of gray mean you’re protected from melanoma?
No. The Tokyo team says that its work doesn’t suggest graying prevents cancer. And the calendar is working against you. The American Cancer Society says melanoma risk climbs with age. The average age at diagnosis is 67. And after 50, it’s more common in men.
For 2026, the ACS projected about 112,000 new melanoma diagnoses and about 8,510 deaths from the disease.
Your head is a special problem. Scalp melanomas tend to be disproportionately deadly, perhaps because most doctor visits skip a close look under your hair, NPR reported in 2011 while covering Harvard research.
That’s where your barber or stylist comes in. In the researchers’ 2010 survey of Houston-area salon workers, 58% said they’d told a client at least once to get a mole looked at. Ask yours to tell you if they spot anything new. It costs nothing.
How to check your own skin for free
Plenty of people never get a yearly skin exam from a dermatologist. You can do a lot on your own. Check your skin regularly — as often as once a month, says the ACS.
The AAD suggests:
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- Standing at a full-length mirror and checking yourself head to toe, both sides.
- Holding a hand mirror to see your scalp and the nape of your neck, parting your hair as you go.
- Asking a spouse or friend to check your back.
What you’re looking for are the ABCDEs:
- Asymmetry — a spot with mismatched halves
- Border — a ragged or fuzzy edge
- Color — more than one color in a spot
- Diameter — a size bigger than a pencil eraser
- Evolving — any change over time
Don’t take comfort from a spot just because it seems ordinary. The ACS warns that skin cancers don’t all look alike, and the AAD notes melanomas can be smaller than that eraser.
Don’t try to diagnose or remove anything yourself. If a spot is new, stands out from your other moles, changes, itches, bleeds or is still open after a few weeks, see a board-certified dermatologist.
What Medicare will and won’t pay for
Here’s the money catch. Skin cancer screening isn’t on Medicare’s list of covered preventive screenings. A routine head-to-toe check with no symptoms may not be covered.
Once a doctor finds a suspicious spot, it’s different. AARP explained in 2023 that Medicare covers biopsies and other tests then, but you’ll owe your Part B deductible and 20% coinsurance. Medicare Advantage plans vary and may require a referral.
There are two ways to keep costs down.
First, the AAD has run free skin cancer checks since 1985 — more than 2.9 million of them, finding more than 33,700 suspected melanomas. You can search for one by state, though events come and go.
Second, point out a worrisome spot at a regular doctor visit. Just know that raising a new problem during your free Medicare checkup can trigger a separate bill, as I explained in “Medicare’s Free Yearly Checkup Isn’t a Physical.”
Bottom line
Gray hair is mostly genes and birthdays. Gray that shows up unusually early deserves a blood test. And no matter what color your hair is, part it once a month and look at what’s underneath.
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