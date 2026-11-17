Gold traded at nearly $3,900 an ounce in mid-November. In 2023, it averaged about $1,941.
A gold chain, bracelet or ring that has not left the dresser since then is worth roughly twice as much in metal alone.
Homeowners insurance did not keep pace.
The standard policy form used by many insurers pays $1,500 for theft of jewelry, watches, furs and precious stones, combined, no matter how many pieces are taken. For gold coins and bullion, the limit is $200.
Closing that gap starts with knowing what you own.
Find out what the pieces are worth now
Most people have a rough idea of what they paid for their jewelry and very little idea of its current value. Inherited pieces and gifts are even harder to judge.
A quick estimate helps you decide which items deserve extra coverage.
Unvault offers a free jewelry valuation from a few photos and lets you build an inventory whose total value updates with metal prices. That makes it easier to sort pieces into three groups: what to keep and insure, what to keep without added coverage and what to sell.
For pieces nobody wears, selling may make more sense than paying to insure them.
If you decide to sell your pieces through Unvault, the company provides a prepaid, insured shipping label, examines each piece on camera and sends you a video of the inspection, then gives a final offer that breaks out market prices, its fee of 15% to 20% and your payout. You can review the value first and sell only if you want to.
Raise the limit or schedule the piece
Insurers generally offer two fixes, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
The cheaper one is an endorsement that raises the theft limit, for example to $2,000 per item and $5,000 overall. It works for a collection of moderately valuable pieces.
The broader one is a floater, also called scheduling, which lists individual items on the policy at an appraised value. A floater can cover losses a standard policy will not, such as a stone that falls out of its setting, but each scheduled item must be professionally appraised first.
A review of your homeowners coverage before you compare prices can show which approach your insurer offers and what it costs.
Check the value on anything you already scheduled
Scheduling is not a one-time job. An appraisal written when gold sat near $2,000 may leave a gold piece underinsured, while a diamond appraised at older prices may now be insured for more than it would cost to replace, since diamond prices hit record lows in 2026.
Either mismatch costs money. Underinsurance leaves you short after a loss, and overinsurance means paying premiums on value you could never collect. A big move in metal prices is a good reason to ask for an updated appraisal.
Keep proof somewhere other than the jewelry box
A claim is only as strong as the evidence behind it. Photos of each piece, receipts, appraisals and any certificates for diamonds or other stones should be stored in more than one place, such as a cloud folder and a safe deposit box.
The same records help if you ever decide to sell. Knowing the karat, weight and gemstone details of a piece makes it easier to judge any offer, and the arithmetic on what the gold in old jewelry is worth is simpler with weight in hand.
The drawer is worth more than the policy assumes
Nothing has to be bought for a jewelry collection to outgrow its coverage. A big price move in gold can do it, and a fixed $1,500 theft limit does not adjust when that happens. An updated inventory, followed by a call to your insurer, is the cheapest protection available.
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