Gold traded near or over $4,000 an ounce in November 2026, so a single one-ounce coin can cost about that much before a dealer adds a cent of markup.
For a grandparent who wants a present that lasts, a coin can feel more permanent than a gift card or a check.
The rules that follow it are less obvious than the gift itself. Some of them land on you, and some land on the person who opens the box, sometimes decades later.
1. Your purchase price travels with the coin
When you give property, the recipient generally takes over your adjusted basis, as long as the gift is worth at least what you paid. If you bought a coin years ago for a fraction of the current price, the gain your grandchild eventually reports is measured from your cost, not from the day you wrapped it.
That makes the original receipt part of the gift. Without it, the recipient may struggle to prove what the coin cost, and a basis that cannot be documented can mean a larger taxable gain.
2. A sale can be taxed at a higher rate than stocks
Gold and silver coins and bullion count as collectibles for income tax purposes. Long-term collectible gains face a maximum rate of 28%, higher than the top long-term rate on most stocks.
The ceiling matters most for recipients in higher brackets. A young adult with modest income may owe less, since the collectibles rate is a cap, not a fixed charge.
Metal held inside a retirement account follows its own rules, and only certain coins and bars qualify for an IRA in the first place.
3. The calendar changes how much you can give
You can give up to $19,000 per person in 2026 without filing a gift tax return. For gifts made in 2027, the annual exclusion rises to $20,000.
Gold is measured by its value when you hand it over, so the same coins can land on different sides of the limit depending on the day’s price. Going over means filing Form 709, but tax is rarely owed because gifts above the annual exclusion count against a lifetime exemption worth millions per person.
4. Compare the premium, not just the price
Physical gold sells for the spot price plus a markup, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission advises buyers to compare premiums from multiple sellers. The spot price has to rise enough to cover that premium, plus selling costs, before the metal gains value for its owner, and storage adds to the bill over time.
Before you buy, ask each seller for the total price per ounce and how it compares with spot that day. A coin with a story behind it may be worth a higher premium as a keepsake, but the recipient should know which part of the price is metal.
If you are buying gold for your own portfolio as well as for a stocking, Anthem Gold Group offers physical gold and silver, along with Gold and Silver IRAs that put the metals in a tax-advantaged retirement account.
You can request a free guide at no cost and with no obligation. Leave a phone number you will actually answer, since a specialist can walk you through your options.
5. A standard homeowners policy may cover little of it
Many homeowners policies impose restrictions on coins, bullion, gold and silver. A collector with $50,000 in gold at home may find that only a small fraction is covered after a loss.
Scheduling the items on a policy, or buying a separate valuable-articles policy, can close that gap. The gift is a good moment to mention it, since many people are less sure than they think about what their insurance policies cover.
The note that belongs in the box
Tuck a card beside the coin with three facts: the date you bought it, what you paid and where you bought it. It takes a minute to write. Decades from now, it could be the only record that keeps the recipient from overpaying the IRS on the most valuable gift in the stocking.
Add a Comment