Home equity line of credit, or HELOC, balances rose by $23 billion in the third quarter of 2026, to $481 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. It was the largest quarterly increase since 2005.
The reason is not hard to find. In the second quarter, 49.1% of outstanding mortgages carried a rate below 4%, according to a Realtor.com analysis of federal mortgage data.
In comparison, the average 30-year fixed rate stood at 7.11% as of Nov. 12, according to Freddie Mac.
The average mortgage holder had about $204,000 in tappable equity, the amount available to borrow while keeping a 20% stake in the home, according to mortgage data firm ICE.
Getting at that money without giving up a cheap first mortgage takes a few decisions, and the order matters.
1. Price a cash-out refinance on the whole balance, not just the new cash
A cash-out refinance replaces your mortgage with a bigger one. That means the new rate applies to everything you owe, not only the money you take out.
Take a homeowner with $200,000 left on a 3.5% loan who wants $50,000. Refinancing into a $250,000 loan at about 7% roughly doubles the rate on the original $200,000.
A separate line of credit leaves that 3.5% loan alone and charges a higher rate only on the $50,000 actually borrowed.
A refinance can still make sense when your current rate is already high or you need a large sum at a fixed rate, and it helps to check whether refinancing fits your goal before assuming it does.
2. Decide between a line and a lump sum
A HELOC works like a credit card secured by your house. You draw what you need during a set period, often 10 years, and pay interest only on what you have used. The rate is usually variable, and the national average was 7.49% as mid-November, according to Bankrate.
A home equity loan pays out one lump sum at a fixed rate with a fixed payment. It suits a single known cost, such as a new roof. A line suits expenses that arrive in stages, such as a renovation or a few years of tuition.
Comparing several lenders at once can show which product and rate you qualify for. Quicken Loans' Home Equity Calculator lets you answer a few questions about your home, estimate how much equity you have and see estimated rates and payments from lenders, all without touching your current mortgage rate.
Compare lender options before you commit to one.
1 LMB Mortgage Services, Inc. d/b/a Quicken Loans; NMLS #167283; https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/. Not a lender. Quicken Loans is a financial services marketplace that connects consumers with lending partners.
3. Know how a variable rate can move
Most HELOC rates are tied to the prime rate, which follows the Federal Reserve. The Fed meets about every six weeks, and a move in either direction would often show up in HELOC payments within a billing cycle or two.
Some lenders allow you to lock part of a HELOC balance at a fixed rate. Asking about that option, along with any rate cap, costs nothing and can make the true cost of a HELOC easier to predict.
4. Match the money to the right job
Home equity debt usually costs less than unsecured borrowing because the house backs it, and that is also the risk. Missing payments can put the home in jeopardy, which is a poor trade for a vacation or a car that loses value.
The tax rules point the same way. The IRS says interest on home equity loans and lines of credit is deductible only if the money is used to buy, build or substantially improve the home that secures the loan, and only for taxpayers who itemize.
Using a HELOC to replace credit card debt at a much higher rate can still save money, as long as the cards do not fill back up.
5. Plan for the day the draw period ends
Many HELOCs require interest-only payments during the draw period. When it ends, the balance converts to a repayment schedule of principal plus interest, and the monthly bill can jump.
Before signing, ask the lender what your payment would be on the full amount you expect to borrow once repayment begins. That figure, not the starting payment, is the one to test against your budget, especially if you expect to retire before the loan is paid off.
Equity is a resource, not a windfall
Record equity gives many homeowners more options than they had a few years ago. A low first-mortgage rate is worth protecting, and a well-chosen line of credit can let you keep it while still putting some of your home’s value to work.
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