Each year, Social Security benefits can increase by an amount based on the rate of inflation over the previous year. That’s known as a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.
But how exactly do recent COLAs compare with past increases? We took a look at Social Security data to find out.
Following are the cost-of-living adjustments for every year dating back to 1975, when automatic annual benefit increases began, as well as details for the years prior. Under federal law, the monthly benefits rate must tick up every year that the federal government’s Consumer Price Index rises.
Note that each COLA is listed under the year in which Social Security beneficiaries started receiving it.
2027
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.6%
When this COLA will become effective: With benefits payable for December 2026 (which beneficiaries will receive in January 2027)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) — one of the federal government’s measures of inflation — over the period ending with the third quarter of 2026.
2026
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.8%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2025 (which beneficiaries received in January 2026)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the period ending with the third quarter of 2025
2025
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.5%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2024 (which beneficiaries received in January 2025)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the period ending with the third quarter of 2024
2024
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.2%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2023 (which beneficiaries received in January 2024)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the period ending with the third quarter of 2023
2023
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 8.7%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2022 (which beneficiaries received in January 2023)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the period ending with the third quarter of 2022
2022
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 5.9%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2021 (which beneficiaries received in January 2022)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the period ending with the third quarter of 2021
2021
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 1.3%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2020 (which beneficiaries received in January 2021)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the period ending with the third quarter of 2020
2020
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 1.6%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2019 (which beneficiaries received in January 2020)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2019
2019
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.8%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2018 (which beneficiaries received in January 2019)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the period ending with the third quarter of 2018
2018
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.0%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2017 (which beneficiaries received in January 2018)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2017
2017
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 0.3%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2016 (which beneficiaries received in January 2017)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2016
2016
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 0%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2015 (which beneficiaries received in January 2016)
What this COLA was based on: Changes (or lack thereof) in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2015
2015
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 1.7%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2014 (which beneficiaries received in January 2015)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2014
2014
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 1.5%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2013 (which beneficiaries received in January 2014)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2013
2013
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 1.7%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2012 (which beneficiaries received in January 2013)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2012
2012
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.6%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2011 (which beneficiaries received in January 2012)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2011
2011
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 0%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2010 (which beneficiaries received in January 2011)
What this COLA was based on: Changes (or lack thereof) in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2010
2010
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 0%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2009 (which beneficiaries received in January 2010)
What this COLA was based on: Changes (or lack thereof) in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2009
2009
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 5.8%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2008 (which beneficiaries received in January 2009)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2008
2008
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.3%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2007 (which beneficiaries received in January 2008)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2007
2007
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.3%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2006 (which beneficiaries received in January 2007)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2006
2006
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 4.1%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2005 (which beneficiaries received in January 2006)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2005
2005
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.7%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2004 (which beneficiaries received in January 2005)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2004
2004
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.1%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2003 (which beneficiaries received in January 2004)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2003
2003
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 1.4%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2002 (which beneficiaries received in January 2003)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2002
2002
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.6%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2001 (which beneficiaries received in January 2002)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2001
2001
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.5%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 2000 (which beneficiaries received in January 2001)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 2000
2000
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.5%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1999 (which beneficiaries received in January 2000)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1999
1999
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 1.3%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1998 (which beneficiaries received in January 1999)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1998
1998
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.1%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1997 (which beneficiaries received in January 1998)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1997
1997
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.9%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1996 (which beneficiaries received in January 1997)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1996
1996
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.6%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1995 (which beneficiaries received in January 1996)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1995
1995
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.8%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1994 (which beneficiaries received in January 1995)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1994
1994
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 2.6%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1993 (which beneficiaries received in January 1994)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1993
1993
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.0%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1992 (which beneficiaries received in January 1993)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1992
1992
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.7%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1991 (which beneficiaries received in January 1992)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1991
1991
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 5.4%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1990 (which beneficiaries received in January 1991)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1990
1990
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 4.7%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1989 (which beneficiaries received in January 1990)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1989
1989
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 4%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1988 (which beneficiaries received in January 1989)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1988
1988
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 4.2%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1987 (which beneficiaries received in January 1988)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1987
1987
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 1.3%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1986 (which beneficiaries received in January 1987)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1986
1986
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.1%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1985 (which beneficiaries received in January 1986)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1985
1985
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.5%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1984 (which beneficiaries received in January 1985)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1984
1984
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 3.5%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for December 1983 (which beneficiaries received in January 1984)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the third quarter of 1983
1983
Beneficiaries saw no bump in their benefits in 1983. The COLA that was scheduled to go into effect in June 1983 was delayed by Social Security amendments, which pushed its effective date back to December 1983 and meant beneficiaries started receiving it in January 1984. The amendments also made all subsequent COLAs payable in January instead of July.
The CPI-W on which COLAs were based also changed in 1983. From 1975 through 1982, COLAs had been based on increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending in the first quarter of the year they became effective instead of the third quarter.
1982
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 7.4%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for June 1982 (which beneficiaries received in July 1982)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the first quarter of 1982
1981
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 11.2%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for June 1981 (which beneficiaries received in July 1981)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the first quarter of 1981
1980
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 14.3%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for June 1980 (which beneficiaries received in July 1980)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the first quarter of 1980
1979
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 9.9%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for June 1979 (which beneficiaries received in July 1979)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the first quarter of 1979
1978
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 6.5%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for June 1978 (which beneficiaries received in July 1978)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the first quarter of 1978
1977
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 5.9%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for June 1977 (which beneficiaries received in July 1977)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the first quarter of 1977
1976
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 6.4%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for June 1976 (which beneficiaries received in July 1976)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the first quarter of 1976
1975
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA): 8%
When this COLA became effective: With benefits payable for June 1975 (which beneficiaries received in July 1975)
What this COLA was based on: Increases in the CPI-W over the year period ending with the first quarter of 1975
1974 and earlier
Prior to 1975, cost-of-living adjustments were not automatic or annual — they happened only by legislation. According to the Congressional Research Service, they included:
- July 1974: 11% increase
- April 1974: 7%
- October 1972: 20%
- February 1971: 10%
- February 1970: 15%
- March 1968: 13%
- February 1965: 7%
- February 1959: 7%
- October 1954: 13%
- October 1952: 12%
- October 1950: 77%
The Social Security Act became law in August 1935. Social Security numbers were first assigned starting in late November 1936, and the taxes that fund Social Security to this day were first collected in January 1937.
The first monthly benefit was distributed in January 1940 — it was for $22.54. That’s about $543 in today’s dollars.
Add a Comment