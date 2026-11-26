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On Thursday, a lot of us will sit down with parents in their 70s and 80s. It’s a good day for a talk nobody wants to have.
Here’s why it matters: a private nursing home room now has a national median cost of $129,575 a year (1). And Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care (2).
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s what I believe: the money problems that hurt families most often aren’t bad investments. They’re papers nobody can find and decisions nobody wrote down.
You don’t need a lecture. Here are four short conversations, and exactly what to say.
1. “Where would we find the important papers?”
Start with the easy one. You’re not asking what’s in the papers. You’re asking where they are.
The National Institute on Aging suggests keeping personal, financial and health records together, including where the latest signed will is, insurance policies with agents’ phone numbers, and any safe deposit box and key (3).
Its advice is simple: “Tell someone you know and trust or a lawyer where to find your important papers.” And, it adds, “You don’t need to discuss your personal affairs” (3).
What to say: “Mom, Dad, I don’t need to know what’s in your accounts. I just want to know where the papers are if something ever happens.”
Passwords work the same way. Don’t ask for them at the table. Just ask where the list or password manager is kept.
If they use an iPhone, Apple lets them name a Legacy Contact who can request access to things like photos, messages, notes and files after they die. It doesn’t hand over passwords or payment information stored in their iCloud Keychain (4).
2. “Who would make decisions if you couldn’t?”
This is the big one, and it takes two separate documents.
A durable power of attorney for finances “names someone who will make financial decisions for you when you are unable to” (3). A health care power of attorney, also called a health care proxy, names someone to make medical decisions. But it “does not give power to anyone to make legal or financial decisions for you” (5).
Without a power of attorney, a court can name a guardian or conservator to manage a parent’s money and property (6). That puts a judge in charge of a choice your parents could have made themselves.
What to say: “If you ever got sick and couldn’t speak for yourself, who would you want making the calls? Is that written down anywhere?”
If the answer is “We’ve been meaning to,” there are two ways to get it done. An estate-planning attorney can draw up both. Or start online: plans from Trust & Will include a power of attorney and let you name someone to make health care decisions, along with a will or a trust. Will plans start at $199, and trust plans at $499.
If you’re 55 or older, this part’s for you. Social Security, Medicare, taxes and your nest egg get more complicated every year, and the rules keep changing. I track the changes so you don’t have to. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get what matters, in plain English. It takes 10 seconds.
3. “Who would you want to help with the bills?”
Let’s say Dad has paid every bill for 50 years, and Mom has never logged in to the bank account. If Dad lands in the hospital, who pays the bills?
Ask who they’d trust, then talk about how. Adding a child’s name to a bank account isn’t the only option.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains that a convenience account “lets you name someone to help you deposit or withdraw money and write checks,” and “The money belongs only to you.” With a joint account, the other owner automatically gets the money when the parent dies (6).
That matters if your parents want their money split evenly among several kids.
Another smart step: name a trusted contact at the bank or brokerage. That person doesn’t have access to the money but gets notified if the firm sees signs of financial exploitation, meaning someone taking advantage of your parent (6).
What to say: “If you were laid up for a month, who should pay the bills? Let’s make sure the bank knows that person’s name.”
Sometimes the best helper isn’t family at all, especially when there’s real money and more than one sibling. That’s where a fiduciary advisor earns their keep. If you’ve got substantial savings, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, all legally required to put your interests first.
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4. “How would you pay if you needed care?”
Here’s the number that makes this talk worth having: someone turning 65 today has almost a 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care in their remaining years (7).
And nursing homes aren’t the only big bill. Here are two other national medians from CareScout’s 2025 Cost of Care Survey (1):
- In-home non-medical caregiver: $80,080 a year, based on 44 hours a week at $35 an hour
- Assisted living: $6,200 a month, or $74,400 a year
What to say: “If you needed help at home someday, how would you want to handle it? Have you thought about how you’d pay for it?”
If they bought a long-term care policy years ago, find out where it is and who the agent is.
Then turn the question around on yourself, because it’s yours to answer, too.
Long-term care insurance helps fill that gap, covering services like home care, assisted living, and help with daily tasks. Rates are typically lowest if you buy in your 50s or early 60s, couples often qualify for discounts (8), and premiums may even be tax-deductible (9).
A little planning now can spare your family a difficult financial situation later.
See a list of the best LTC insurance companies — takes 2 minutes.
My take
You won’t settle all four between the turkey and the pie. Pick one. The papers question is the easiest start.
Keep it about love, not money. Try something like, “I’m asking because if I ever have to step in, I want to do what you’d want.”
Then, when you get home, answer the same four questions for your own family. Someday they’ll be the ones asking.
Sources: 1. CareScout 2025 Cost of Care Survey; 2. Medicare.gov: Long-term care; 3. National Institute on Aging; 4. Apple Support; 5. MedlinePlus; 6. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 7. Administration for Community Living; 8. American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance; 9. IRS Publication 502
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