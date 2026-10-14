How Much Should You Tip? A Guide for Restaurants, Delivery and More

From gas to groceries, it feels like wallets are taking a beating these days. Then, when you decide to treat yourself to dinner or a cup of coffee, you’re asked — or told — to leave a tip.
It can be confusing. Do you have to tip a barista? If a restaurant automatically adds an 18% gratuity to the bill, is that negotiable? What is the proper amount to tip?
Here is a quick guide to help the next time you go out.
What Is the Appropriate Tip at a Sit-Down Restaurant?
According to Bankrate.com, the baseline tip is 18% of the pretax bill. If the server does a good job, the tip can increase to 20% to 25%. UCLA’s Dashew Center for International Students & Scholars puts satisfactory service at 15%, with great service at 20%.
What Is an Automatic Gratuity?
When you eat with a large group, some restaurants add an automatic gratuity to the bill — typically for parties of six or more. Businesses must clearly disclose the automatic gratuity before an order is placed.
Do you have to pay it? Yes. An automatic gratuity is not a tip; it is a service charge, according to the IRS. Tips are freely given, but service charges are mandatory fees.
How Much Should You Tip a Bartender or Barista?
For bartenders: $1 per beer or glass of wine is standard. For cocktails — especially specialty drinks that take more time — an 18% to 20% tip is suggested. For baristas, tipping around 10% to 15% for a coffee, or $1 for a drip coffee, is common.
Do You Need to Tip at Fast Food or Counter-Service Restaurants?
At takeout restaurants or places where you order at a counter, tipping is not expected. There may be a tip jar, and customers can leave something, but it is not required.
If you’re paying by credit card, you do not have to select one of the suggested tip amounts. Tips are voluntary — you can choose a custom amount, no amount, or pay cash.
Quick Tipping Guide for Other Services
Here’s a quick guide from Bankrate.com:
- Restaurant delivery: $5 or 20% of the meal price
- Grocery delivery: 15% to 20% of the total order
- Alcohol delivery: 15% to 20% of the total order
- Flower delivery: $2 to $5
- Hotel porter: $2 to $3 per bag at a standard hotel; $10 per bag at a luxury hotel
- Room service: 20% of the meal price
- Housekeeping: $3 to $5 per day at a standard hotel; $10 per day at a luxury hotel
- Manicurist: 15% to 20% per nail technician
- Hairstylist or barber: 15% to 20%
- Massage therapist: 15% to 20%
- Limousine driver: 10% to 20% of the fare
- Taxi driver: 15% to 20% of the fare
- Ride-share service: 3% to 5% of the fare
- Shuttle driver: $2 to $3
- Babysitter: 15% to 20% of the total
- Movers: $10 per person for 2 hours; $20 per person for 4 hours; $40 per person for 8 hours
Reporting by Greg Giesen, USA TODAY NETWORK. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.
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