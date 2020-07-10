5 Simple Steps to Increase Your Credit Score in 30 Days

It's never been more important to have a powerful credit score. Here's my video with the best ways to improve your credit score in as little as 30 days.

With the economy in recession and the nation still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, now’s the time to make sure your credit and credit score are in tip-top shape. Your financial security might depend on it.

Bad credit can lead to bad news: Your score can affect whether you get a credit card or loan, how much you pay for insurance and even whether you get a job.

While you may think there’s not much you can do to improve your credit, that’s not true. Since long before I wrote my first book more than 20 years ago, I’ve been helping people repair their credit.

My latest attempt is the following video. It offers five simple steps anyone can use to improve their credit and their credit score.

Don’t need to improve your credit? Then share this with someone who does.

The video is about 12 minutes long. So, sit back, relax, check it out and let me know what you think! And be sure to check out the additional resources below.

