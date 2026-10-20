How to Retire to an Exclusive Italian Island for Just $450 a Month

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Live and Invest Overseas.
About 120 miles west of mainland Italy, in the Mediterranean Sea, lies the Italian island of Sardinia.
Nestled underneath Corsica (a region of France), Sardinia is Italy’s second largest island (Sicily being the biggest) and home to over 1.5 million people.
Covering some 9,300 square miles it’s around the same size as New Hampshire and boasts over 1,100 miles of coastline featuring rocky coves, pebble bays, white-sand beaches, and crystal clear waters.
In the late 1940s investment in tourism infrastructure began on the island and its future was secured when, in the late 1950s, English financier John Duncan Miller paid a visit.
He was there in his role as vice president of the World Bank to check on the progress of a mosquito-eradication program, but the island captured his heart. He set about establishing a consortium of investors who purchased a picture-perfect stretch of land along the island’s northeast coast.
Among the consortium was Prince Karim Aga Khan who bought the land sight unseen. His first visit involved a four-hour trek along mule trails before arriving at a remote, rocky wilderness with no paved roads, electricity, or running water … of which he was now the proud owner.
Keen to preserve the natural beauty of the area, the group established strict architectural and zoning standards and went on to create one of the world’s best-known tourist destinations: Costa Smeralda (Emerald Coast).
Playground for the rich and famous
At its heart is Porto Cervo which became a playground for the rich and famous. Here you’ll find a 700-berth marina, luxury hotels, a yacht club, and an airport. Over the years this ritzy resort has attracted everyone from Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy to Brigitte Bardot and Kirk Douglas.
Once Costa Smerelda put Sardinia on the map, a wave of tourism development washed over the island and today there’s something to appeal to all tastes and budgets. Whether you want designer boutiques or wellness resorts, golf or fine dining, boating adventures or wine tasting afternoons, you’ll find it all here.
Solid choices for expats to call home include the capital, Cagliari. It offers a rich culture, a lively social scene, and good health care. It’s also close to beautiful beaches and where you’ll find a larger English-speaking community than in most other parts of the island.
A laid-back expat community
Also popular is Alghero, a city on the northwest coast of Sardinia. Here you’ll find all the usual amenities (plus an airport) and a welcoming expat community. It’s more laidback than the capital and boasts a distinct Catalan heritage, medieval architecture, and a charming old town.
It’s a great spot for foodies—the seafood is incredible—and shopaholics who can pick from upscale boutiques and markets heaving with local craftsmanship and vintage finds.
Also in the north is the coastal city of Olbia, gateway to the Costa Smeralda. Of course, with that connection comes a higher price tag but also museums, medieval treasures, shops, parks, pubs, and with its own port and airport it’s an ideal jumping off point for nearby beaches and further travel in the region.
Living in Sardinia can be relatively affordable when compared to North America and other parts of Italy. As with most anywhere, life in the capital city will cost more and the same applies to the tourist hotspots.
A budget of around $2,000 a month will see a couple living well here and that will include rent in a popular spot like Alghero.
If you’re happy to get off the beaten track and live among the locals you can find homes renting for as little as $450 a month, which would reduce your overall budget considerably.
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