How to Tailor Your Resume in 10 Steps and Double Your Interview Chances

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Monster.
A targeted resume is a customized resume tailored to a specific job, highlighting the skills and experience that directly match the role. Instead of sending the same generic resume everywhere, a targeted approach helps you show employers exactly why you’re a strong fit for the position.
What Is a Targeted Resume? Definition and Benefits
A targeted resume is a customized resume tailored to a specific job that emphasizes the skills, experience, and achievements that align directly with the job description and employer priorities.
Instead of sending the same resume to every employer, a targeted resume focuses on what a specific company is looking for and adjusts your summary, skills, and experience to match that job.
Targeted Resume vs. Different Resume Formats
A targeted resume isn’t a separate format like chronological, functional, or hybrid resumes—you can use any resume format. The difference is that a targeted resume is customized for each job application, so every section feels relevant and intentional.
Benefits of Creating Targeted Resumes
Taking the time to create an accurate, clean, and targeted resume makes a massive difference in the success of your job search. For context, Forbes magazine referenced a recent study reporting that applicants who tailored their resumes for specific roles saw a 115% higher success rate, earning roughly twice as many interview opportunities as those who submitted generic resumes.
With a well-tailored, targeted resume, you’ll:
- Show employers you’re a strong match for the role.
- Make your resume easier for hiring managers to scan.
- Highlight your most relevant skills and achievements.
- Stand out from applicants using generic resumes.
- Improve your chances of landing interviews.
A majority, 63% of employers, prefer to receive resumes and cover letters tailored to the specific job opening.
How Targeted Resumes Help With ATS
Many employers use applicant tracking systems (ATS), which are software tools that scan and filter resumes for relevant skills, keywords, and qualifications before a recruiter reviews them.
A targeted resume is designed to match those requirements by naturally incorporating keywords and role-specific skills from the job description, helping your application pass initial screenings and reach a hiring manager.
10-Step Guide: How to Write a Targeted Resume That Matches the Job
A good way to create a targeted resume is to start with the job description and customize every section of your resume to match it. Instead of rewriting your resume from scratch each time, follow a clear process that helps you align your summary, skills, experience, and supporting sections with what the employer is actually looking for.
Use the steps below to create a resume that feels tailored, relevant, and easy for hiring managers and ATS to scan.
Step 1: Analyze the Job Description for Skills, Keywords, and Priorities
Begin by carefully reviewing the job posting and identifying what the employer cares about most. Look for the skills, required qualifications, tools, and soft skills mentioned, especially those listed multiple times.
Highlight or list:
- Required and preferred skills
- Tools, platforms, or certifications
- Repeated keywords and phrases
- Main responsibilities
- Seniority level and expectations
For example, if a marketing role repeats phrases like “campaign analytics,” “SEO strategy,” and “cross-functional collaboration,” those terms should appear naturally in your resume if they reflect your experience.
Step 2: Build a Master Resume With Your Core Experience and Skills
Create a master resume that includes all of your experience, skills, and accomplishments. Sometimes called a “shell resume,” this becomes the base document that you can quickly customize for each application. You can remove or reorder content depending on the job you’re targeting, instead of starting from scratch each time.
Your master resume should include:
- Education and certifications
- General professional summary
- Full work history with achievements
- Tools and core skills
Step 3: Customize Your Resume Summary to Align With the Role
Your resume summary should immediately reflect the specific job you’re applying for. Replace generic statements with language that mirrors the role’s priorities.
Focus your summary on:
- Your most relevant experience
- Key skills listed in the job description
- A measurable strength or achievement
Generic example:
Experienced project manager with strong leadership skills.
Targeted example:
Project manager with 6+ years of experience leading cross-functional software implementations and improving delivery timelines by 20%.
Step 4: Select and Refine Only the Most Relevant Experience
You don’t need to include every responsibility from every job. Instead, focus on experience that supports the role you want.
Adjust your work experience by:
- Emphasizing relevant responsibilities
- Removing unrelated tasks
- Reordering bullet points so the most relevant appear first
- Updating language to match the job posting
For instance, if you’re applying for a customer success role, highlight client communication, retention, and onboarding results rather than unrelated administrative tasks.
Step 5: Incorporate Role-Specific Keywords Naturally Throughout
Many employers scan for resume keywords pulled directly from the job posting. Use those keywords naturally in your summary, skills section, and experience bullets. In the process, avoid keyword stuffing by naturally weaving terms into real accomplishments and responsibilities.
Common keyword areas include:
- Technical skills or software
- Certifications or credentials
- Industry terms
- Core competencies
For instance, if a job description for a customer success manager role lists keywords like “client onboarding,” “account retention,” “CRM software,” and “cross-functional collaboration,” incorporate those terms naturally throughout your resume:
Example summary:
Customer success manager with 5+ years of experience leading client onboarding, improving account retention by 18%, and collaborating with sales and product teams to enhance the customer experience.
Example skills:
Client onboarding, account retention, CRM software (Salesforce), cross-functional collaboration, customer lifecycle management.
Example experience bullets:
- Led client onboarding for 75+ B2B customers, ensuring smooth implementation and strong early engagement.
- Managed ongoing account relationships in Salesforce CRM, improving retention rates by 18% year over year.
- Partnered with sales and product teams to resolve issues and enhance the overall customer experience.
Step 6: Quantify Achievements to Show Measurable Impact
Numbers make the work experience on your resume clearer and more persuasive. Whenever possible, show results with metrics.
Examples:
- Increased sales by 18% in 1 year.
- Reduced customer response time by 30%.
- Managed projects with budgets exceeding $250,000.
- Trained and onboarded 15 new team members.
Step 7: Prioritize Content Based on What Matters Most to the Employer
Reorder your resume so the most relevant information appears first. Hiring managers often scan resumes in seconds, so lead with your strongest matches.
You can prioritize by:
- Moving key skills higher on the page
- Reordering bullet points within each role
- Highlighting relevant certifications or tools
- Adjusting section placement if needed
If a job emphasizes technical skills, make sure those appear prominently in both your summary and skills section.
Step 8: Add Extras Like Certifications, Projects, or Volunteer Work
Additional sections can strengthen your targeted resume if they support the role.
Consider adding:
- Relevant certifications or licenses
- Professional development courses
- Portfolio or freelance projects
- Volunteer work that shows transferable skills
For instance, if a job description for a project coordinator role lists a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, scheduling experience, and cross-team collaboration as preferred qualifications, include extras that reinforce those skills.
Example:
- Certifications: Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)
- Professional development: Google Project Management Certificate
- Projects: Managed a volunteer fundraising event timeline and vendor coordination using Asana, delivering the event on schedule and under budget
- Volunteer experience: Coordinated schedules and communications for a nonprofit team of 12 volunteers, improving task completion and event planning efficiency
Pro Tip: Veterans, career changers, and professionals from specialized backgrounds can also use these sections to highlight transferable skills. For instance, veterans might emphasize leadership, project management, or logistics experience gained during service to align with civilian roles.
Step 9: Proofread and Ensure Consistency Across All Sections
Before submitting your resume, review it carefully to make sure everything aligns with the role.
Check for:
- Consistent formatting and tone
- Consistent job titles and dates
- Clear, concise bullet points
- Correct spelling and grammar
- Alignment with the job description
Step 10: Use Tools to Automate and Simplify the Process
Using templates and resume builders accelerates targeted resume creation, ensures consistency, and helps you quickly align keywords and achievements with each job description. A structured template keeps your layout clean and easy to scan, while a resume builder helps you quickly adjust your summary, skills, and experience for different job descriptions.
Start with a strong template or resume builder, then tailor the content for each application by updating keywords, prioritizing relevant achievements, and refining your summary. This approach saves time while still ensuring your resume stays aligned with each specific job.
How to Read and Decode Job Descriptions for Your Targeted Resume
The best way to read job descriptions for a targeted resume is to scan for required skills, repeated keywords, and top priorities, then mirror them in your resume. Job postings reveal exactly what employers are looking for, which makes them your most useful guide when tailoring each application.
When reviewing a posting, look for:
- Required qualifications: Required skills, education, or experience should appear clearly and early in your resume if you meet them, since employers often screen for these first.
- Preferred qualifications: These aren’t mandatory, but including them can strengthen your application, so position them in secondary, less prominent placements than required qualifications.
- Repeated keywords: Skills, tools, or responsibilities mentioned more than once usually signal the employer’s top priorities and should be reflected naturally in your resume.
- Action verbs: Words like “lead,” “manage,” “develop,” or “support” indicate the level of responsibility expected and can help you match the tone and scope of the role.
- Results language: Phrases such as “increase efficiency,” “drive performance,” or “optimize systems” indicate what success looks like in the role.
- Tools and systems: Software, certifications, or methodologies listed in the posting may be used to screen candidates and should be easy to find in your skills or experience sections if relevant.
These details act as a roadmap for tailoring your resume, helping you decide which skills to emphasize, which keywords to include, and what experience to prioritize for each application.
Pro Tip: Copy the job description into a document and highlight the most important skills, tools, and responsibilities. Then, open your resume and use Ctrl+F (on a PC) or Command+F (on a Mac) to search for those same keywords.
Dos and Don’ts: Tips and Mistakes to Avoid for Targeted Resumes
The tips and mistakes to avoid below can help you keep your targeted resume focused, relevant, and aligned with what employers are actually looking for.
Resume Dos:
- Tailor your resume for each job and align it with the posting.
- Prioritize the most relevant skills and experience first.
- Be honest about your skills and experience.
- Mirror the job description language when it reflects your experience.
- Quantify achievements with metrics and results.
- Write a focused summary that matches the role.
- Make required qualifications easy to find.
- Highlight relevant tools, certifications, and systems.
- Keep formatting clean, consistent, and easy to scan.
- Proofread carefully before submitting.
Resume Don’ts:
- Send the same generic resume to every employer.
- Include too much unrelated or outdated information.
- Add skills or qualifications you don’t actually have just to match the posting.
- Ignore or rewrite key terms in completely different terms.
- List responsibilities without showing impact.
- Use a vague or generic summary that fits any job.
- Bury critical skills or credentials deep in your resume.
- Leave out important technical or role-specific requirements.
- Overdesign or overcrowd your resume with text.
- Submit without checking for errors or alignment.
Key Takeaways
- A targeted resume is customized for a specific job and highlights only the most relevant skills and experience.
- Evaluate the job description and mirror its top skills, keywords, qualifications, and priorities.
- Make small, intentional updates to your professional summary or resume objective, skills, and experience bullet points for each application.
- Focus on the most relevant achievements and remove or minimize unrelated information.
- Use measurable results and clear language to show your impact and improve interview chances.
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