How Walmart+ Grocery Delivery Works and More Membership Perks

Walmart+ has become one of the most popular retail memberships thanks to its unlimited free grocery delivery, fast shipping, fuel discounts and exclusive savings. If you’re wondering whether Walmart+ is worth the monthly cost, the biggest draw for most shoppers is the grocery delivery perk, which makes it easy to get fresh food, household essentials and weekly staples delivered straight to your door.
Below, we break down exactly how Walmart+ grocery delivery works, what’s included, and how the membership compares to other retail and grocery services.
What Is a Walmart+ Membership?
A Walmart+ membership is a subscription service designed to make your life easier and more affordable by offering a wide range of benefits. It’s the perfect solution for convenient grocery shopping, allowing you to get all your household essentials and groceries delivered right to your door with no delivery fees on qualifying orders.
Beyond the core benefit of unlimited, free delivery, a Walmart+ membership also unlocks many other money-saving perks, from member-exclusive fuel prices to early access to sales, making it the perfect program that saves you both time and money on a regular basis.
How Much Does Walmart+ Cost?
You have two options when it comes to a Walmart+ membership. You can sign up for $12.95 a month or $98 for the year. Opting for the annual plan saves you money, and at just $98, it’s $21 cheaper than an Amazon Prime membership.
Savings tip: If you receive government assistance through SNAP, WIC or Medicaid, you may qualify for the Walmart+ Assist program, which reduces the monthly cost to just $6.47 a month or $49 a year.
Note: Some credit cards offer annual credits that reimburse you for Walmart+ subscriptions — check with your card issuer.
How Does Grocery Delivery Work With a Walmart+ Membership?
Walmart+ offers free, unlimited grocery delivery from your local store on qualifying orders of $35 or more. You can place your grocery order online or through the Walmart app. After selecting a convenient delivery time slot, a Walmart associate will pick and pack your items, and a delivery driver will bring them to your home.
Are the Prices the Same as Shopping In-Store?
Yes. One of the most popular benefits of Walmart+ grocery delivery is that you pay the same everyday low prices as you would shopping in-store. There are no additional markups on items or hidden convenience fees on deliveries.
Is There a Minimum Order for Free Delivery?
Free grocery delivery with a Walmart+ membership requires a $35 minimum order. If your order falls under that amount, delivery is still available for a small fee.
Note: The $35 minimum only applies to local store delivery orders. Items shipped from Walmart.com come with free, unlimited shipping and no minimum order requirement.
Does Walmart+ Include Free Same-Day Delivery?
Yes. Depending on your ZIP code and store availability, Walmart+ offers same-day and one-hour delivery windows.
For those who need groceries in a hurry, express delivery is available in as little as one hour for an additional fee. If you prefer to avoid extra fees, you can choose a standard two-hour delivery window and — if you place your order early enough — receive it the same day.
For those times you need items quickly but prefer not to pay for delivery, free store pickup is an option: place your order online and a Walmart associate will bring it out to your car.
Other Walmart+ Perks Beyond Grocery Delivery
A Walmart+ membership offers a host of benefits to make shopping easier and more affordable. Here are some of the top perks:
- Unlimited Free Delivery: Free delivery from your local Walmart store and free shipping with no order minimum on items shipped by Walmart.
- Early Access to Sales: Early access to special sales throughout the year, including Walmart’s Black Friday event, Walmart Deals sales event and other seasonal promotions.
- Member Prices on Fuel: Save up to 10 cents per gallon at over 14,000 participating gas stations nationwide.
- Mobile Scan & Go: Use the Walmart app to scan items as you shop and skip the checkout line.
- Additional Perks: Free pharmacy delivery, up to 5% Walmart Cash through Walmart+ Travel, free tire repair, free online pet care, and 25% off Burger King orders plus a free Whopper with any purchase every three months.
What’s New With Walmart+?
Walmart continues to update its membership with fresh perks, expanded delivery options and improved in-app features. Here are the newest Walmart+ upgrades shoppers should know about:
- Better Care Services: New affordable healthcare access for urgent care and behavioral health. All customers can access a limited-time $15 discount on select telehealth services; Walmart+ members get free prescription delivery. Walmart has also rolled back prices on more than 1,000 wellness-focused items, including vitamins, supplements, over-the-counter products and fitness essentials.
- Streaming Services: Walmart+ members can choose between a Paramount+ Essential or Peacock Premium subscription as part of their membership perks.
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