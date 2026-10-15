Hyundai Recalls 94K Vehicles Over Fire Risk. See Affected Models

Hyundai is recalling more than 94,000 vehicles because of an overheating issue that could cause a fire and increase the risk of injury.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported in a notice that the defect could cause the front power seat motors to overheat in certain vehicles.
It’s “due to a stuck power seat control switch, which can result in a fire while parked or driving,” the agency noted.
Which Models Were Potentially Affected?
According to the NHTSA, 94,622 vehicles are potentially affected. The models included are:
- 2017-2020 Genesis G80
- 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis
Hyundai recall number is 308, and Genesis’ is 035G. The safety report says that a burning odor from the seat and inoperative seat control switches are warning signs of the issue.
What Should Car Owners Do?
The NHTSA urges car owners to park their vehicles outside, away from other vehicles or structures, until it’s fixed.
The remedy is still being determined, but notification letters about the issue will be sent out on Dec. 7.
Hyundai can be reached at 855-371-9460. Genesis’ customer service line is 844-340-1200.
Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at [email protected].
Reporting by Taylor Ardrey, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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