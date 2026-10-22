I Ranked the Most Affordable New EVs You Can Buy in 2026

Drivers are considering alternative powertrain options as gas prices keep rising. Several automotive brands offer affordable 2026 electric vehicle models starting under $40,000.
I test cars for a living and have driven some of the year’s most impactful EVs. Here’s a ranking list of the best affordable new electric vehicles based on research and my testing experience driving and charging popular EV models.
3. Nissan Leaf
Nissan completely reinvented the Leaf nameplate, transforming the popular hatchback into a subcompact electric SUV in 2026.
The electric vehicle is among the most affordable options in its segment, offering impressive driving range for the money. Nissan’s Leaf also comes with standard safety features like a 360-degree monitor and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.
Starting MSRP: $29,990
Horsepower/torque: 214 horsepower/261 pound-feet of torque
Driving range: 303 miles
Who I recommend it to: The Leaf is well suited for commuters thanks to its driving range and affordable pricing. It comes with excellent standard safety tech and is a good choice for small families who may not need the space of a larger SUV model.
First-time EV drivers and seasoned owners alike can appreciate the Nissan Leaf’s strong value as a new EV under $30K with enough range for everyday driving. As a professional car reviewer who hates long charging sessions, I’d rank the Nissan Leaf well above many of its competitors.
2. Kia EV3
If you follow EVs, you’re probably familiar with the strides the Hyundai Motor Company and its Kia and Genesis brands have made in the industry.
From the sporty and affordable EV6 to the bold EV9 electric midsize three-row family SUV, Kia offers a wide range of electric options for car buyers. The 2027 Kia EV3 is the most recent addition to the South Korean brand’s electric portfolio in the United States.
Starting MSRP: $29,890
Horsepower/torque: 201 horsepower/209 pound-feet of torque
Driving range: 221 miles
Who I recommend it to: Kia’s EV3 base model doesn’t offer as much range as the Nissan Leaf, so it may be less appealing to first-time EV buyers concerned about charging. If you’re not a newbie to EVs and own a home charging system, the EV3 may be right up your alley.
I’ve tested several electric models from Hyundai Motor Company and its Kia and Genesis brands. They offer clutter-free, refined cabins with easy-to-use controls and quiet interiors. If you’re a driver looking for your next affordable EV for city driving or short commutes, the EV3 is worth considering.
1. Tesla Model 3
Tesla is a dominant electric vehicle automaker in the United States, thanks to best-selling models like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y small electric SUV. The Model 3 may not be cheap compared to gas cars, but it’s Tesla’s most affordable model and still costs less than the nearly $50,000 average price of a new vehicle.
Starting MSRP: $36,990
Horsepower/torque: 271 horsepower, 310 pound-feet of torque
Driving range: 321 miles
Who I recommend it to: I only use Tesla Superchargers because they offer the best user experience and widespread availability. Tesla’s Model 3 is best for commuters, couples, or small families comfortable with the cabin and cargo space of a sedan.
Its range makes it practical enough for most drivers, and its charging speeds make charging sessions a breeze.
The Verdict
The Tesla Model 3 may not be the cheapest new electric vehicle, but it’s still well under the average price of a new car. It offers a superior driving and ownership experience to most new EVs on the market. Between its unique software, features, and sporty performance, the Model 3 is the best affordable EV under $40,000.
Charles Singh is an Autos Connect Reporter for The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected].
Reporting by Charles Singh, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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